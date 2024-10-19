What Indiana Women’s Basketball Coach Teri Moren Said At Hoosier Hysteria
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren spoke to the Hoosier Hysteria crowd at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday.
The women’s team itself did not take part in a scrimmage. Some of the women’s team members took part in the skills competition. New Indiana guard Shay Ciezki won the 3-point shooting contest.
One notable development was that reserve guard Lexus Bargesser had her right foot in a boot.
Moren was interviewed on the floor by Apple TV sideline reporter Tricia Whitaker, a Bloomington native and Indiana graduate. Moren did not speak to the media after the scrimmage.
Here’s what Moren had to say:
On the reception from the crowd …
Moren: Everybody knows how much I love this place and how much gratitude I have not only for my great staff and our fantastic players, but we have the best fans in the country.
On coming off a 26-6 season and the vibe around the team …
Moren: We never put a number on how many games we want to win because I just don’t want to limit this group because I think there’s so much great potential that we have. Each year we go into it and we take one game at a time. I can tell you that this group is hungry. Last year, we had a bitter defeat over the national championship team in South Carolina. We haven’t forgotten about it. It serves as motivation for us everyday and it’s inspiration for us to get up the next day and try to just get a little bit better. So our sites are set high once again. Our expectations for this program are high. That’s how they’ll always be. I really love this team.
On the crowd support …
Moren: Here’s what I can tell you. What we’ve created here with our fans, this has become one of the most difficult places in the country to play. Here’s my goal for us. I want to see those rafters filled every single night. I believe this team is going to be special, this program is going to be special. The popularity of women’s basketball across the country right now. What better state that has the best fans, there’s no reason we can’t get this place full every night for this basketball team. Show up.
How contagious is winning around campus right now …
Moren: You said it, it’s contagious. It is. This is an athletic department, obviously there’s football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball, but we have 24 sports here that are all really competitive. We all want to win, serve our players, we all want to help the experience of being a student-athlete here at Indiana. But again, this is the best experience, this is the best place to be a student-athlete. We’re under the direction of Scott Dolson and Pam Whitten and Mattie White, all of them that support us, day-in, day-out. We all want more of those, right? Those banners over there. We all want that.
