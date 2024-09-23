Indiana Basketball Secures Commitment From Trent Sisley
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s pipeline with the Monteverde Academy is alive and well. As Trent Sisley goes? It’s a pipeline that runs from Florida to Bloomington via Spencer County.
Sisley, a 6-foot-7 forward originally from Lincoln City, Ind., committed to Indiana on Monday. Joe Tipton of On3.com was the first to report Sisley’s commitment to Indiana. Sisley later confirmed the commitment via his own social media networks.
Sisley visited Indiana over the weekend. He was part of a trio of Hoosiers to visit that weekend. Braylon Mullins and Eric Reibe were the other two recruits who were on-campus.
Sisley is considered a four-star prospect by On3’s Industry Top Basketball Recruits and is ranked 78th nationally by the website.
Sisley has been on Indiana’s radar since 2022. He starred at Heritage Hills High School from 2021-24 before he transferred to Montverde Academy prior to his senior season. He has yet to play a game for Monteverde.
Sisley is a versatile talent. At Heritage Hills, he averaged 24.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.8 assists in the 2024 season. Sisley converted 60% of his shots, but he can stretch the floor. He has a career 3-point shooting percentage of 38%, peaking in 2023 when he converted 41% from beyond the arc.
Sisley becomes the fourth high-profile player to commit to Indiana from Monteverde since Woodson became Indiana’s coach. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau came to Indiana in 2022 – Hood-Schifino played one season before he was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023. Reneau is still a Hoosier.
Liam McNeeley committed to Indiana in 2023, but later pulled out of his commitment to go to Kansas instead.
Indiana’s men’s basketball team has been chasing a high-profile Indiana native for the entirety of the Mike Woodson era.
Technically, C.J. Gunn was an in-state recruit for Woodson as he had to re-recruit the Indianapolis native when Woodson was named Indiana coach in 2021. Gunn had originally committed to former Indiana coach Archie Miller. Gunn played at Indiana from 2022-24 before he transferred to DePaul in April.
However, Sisley is the first Indiana native to be recruited directly out of high school by Woodson and his staff.
Mullins narrowed the field to his top five schools in June – Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Purdue. Sisley visited Purdue on the weekend of Sept. 14 and was scheduled to visit Michigan State and Notre Dame.
Sisley is the first recruit Indiana has secured from the Class of 2025. Scholarship availability has become fluid in the transfer portal era. Indiana has four or five scholarships available for the 2025-26 season – depending on whether Illinois transfer Luke Goode gets an extra year of eligibility added.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- OUMAR BALLO FEATURE: Oumar Ballo helped Malian basketball make history, and he’s a big reason why Indiana coach Mike Woodson could have his best team so far. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA'S BIG TEN MEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE RELEASED: The Big Ten announced the men's basketball conference schedule on Thursday. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA OPTIMISTIC TREY GALLOWAY WILL BE BACK TO FULL CONTACT SOON: Trey Galloway and Mike Woodson gave an update on Galloway's recovery from knee surgery. CLICK HERE.
- JAKAI NEWTON INJURY UPDATE: Indiana coach Mike Woodson said redshirt freshman Jakai Newton hasn’t fully recovered from a knee injury that sidelined him for the entire 2023-24 season. But the 6-foot-3 guard said Wednesday he’s “good to go.” CLICK HERE
- EVERYTHING MIKE WOODSON HAD TO SAY AT MEDIA DAY: Indiana had its basketball media day on Wednesday. Here's everything Mike Woodson said. CLICK HERE.
- BASKETBALL IS BACK: Tom Brew gives his thoughts on the Indiana basketball season to come. CLICK HERE.