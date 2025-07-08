It's Official: Indiana Basketball Announces Addition of Serbian Guard Aleksa Ristic
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's official now. Highly regarded Serbian guard Aeksa Ristic is now part of the Indiana men's basketball program, the school announced on Tuesday.
Ristic will join the Hoosiers in a few weeks and will be part of the 2025-26 team. He will join the program following the FIBA U20 European Championships, where he will represent the Serbian National Team from July 12-20 in Greece. Ristic is the 12th scholarship player added to the Hoosiers during DeVries’ first offseason.
“Aleksa is a versatile guard that can play on and off the ball,” new Indiana coach Darian DeVries said. “He is a competitive kid that has high-level experience playing in FIBA events. We think he has the ability to handle the basketball and make plays out of the pick-and-roll while also being an efficient shooter that will add tremendous depth to our backcourt.”
Here is the official release from the school:
Name: Aleksa Ristic
Number: 13
Height: 6-foot-4
Position: Guard
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Nis, Serbia
Biography: Averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds per game in 19 outings with KK Dynamic, a professional team in the Basketball League of Serbia. … He shot 46.2% from the field, 38.6% from the 3-point line, and 83.7% from the free throw line. … he owns a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio during his time in the Basketball League of Serbia. … Posted 9.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 41.2% from the 3-point line in seven appearances with the Serbian National Team at FIBA U20 EuroBasket in 2024. … Added 6.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per night in seven games during the FIBA U18 European Championship in 2023. … took home the gold medal in 2023 playing alongside future NBA Lottery Draft pick Nikola Topic.