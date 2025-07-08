Hoosiers Now

It's Official: Indiana Basketball Announces Addition of Serbian Guard Aleksa Ristic

Indiana coach Darian DeVries announced the 12th member of his 2025-26 men's basketball team Tuesday, welcoming Serbian guard Aleska Ristic to the fold. He will join the Hoosiers for summer workouts after the FIBA Under-20 European championships next week.

Tom Brew

Indiana men's basketball announced the signing of Serbian guard Aleksa Ristic on Tuesday.
Indiana men's basketball announced the signing of Serbian guard Aleksa Ristic on Tuesday. / IU Athletics/Twitter
In this story:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's official now. Highly regarded Serbian guard Aeksa Ristic is now part of the Indiana men's basketball program, the school announced on Tuesday.

Ristic will join the Hoosiers in a few weeks and will be part of the 2025-26 team. He will join the program following the FIBA U20 European Championships, where he will represent the Serbian National Team from July 12-20 in Greece. Ristic is the 12th scholarship player added to the Hoosiers during DeVries’ first offseason.

“Aleksa is a versatile guard that can play on and off the ball,” new Indiana coach Darian DeVries said. “He is a competitive kid that has high-level experience playing in FIBA events. We think he has the ability to handle the basketball and make plays out of the pick-and-roll while also being an efficient shooter that will add tremendous depth to our backcourt.”

 Here is the official release from the school:

Name: Aleksa Ristic
Number: 13
Height: 6-foot-4
Position: Guard
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Nis, Serbia

Biography: Averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds per game in 19 outings with KK Dynamic, a professional team in the Basketball League of Serbia. … He shot 46.2% from the field, 38.6% from the 3-point line, and 83.7% from the free throw line. … he owns a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio during his time in the Basketball League of Serbia. … Posted 9.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 41.2% from the 3-point line in seven appearances with the Serbian National Team at FIBA U20 EuroBasket in 2024. … Added 6.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per night in seven games during the FIBA U18 European Championship in 2023. … took home the gold medal in 2023 playing alongside future NBA Lottery Draft pick Nikola Topic.

Published
Tom Brew
TOM BREW

Tom Brew has been the publisher of “Indiana Hoosiers on SI’’ since 2019. He has worked at some of America's finest newspapers as an award-winning reporter and editor for more than four decades, including the Tampa Bay (Fla.) Times, Indianapolis Star and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He operates seven sites on the “On SI’’ network. Follow Tom on Twitter @tombrewsports.

Home/Basketball