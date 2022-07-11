IU Day on Big Ten Network Scheduled for Tuesday

The Big Ten Network is dedicating all of Tuesday's programming to classic Indiana University athletics games and documentaries during its annual IU Day. Fans can watch the 1976 men's basketball national championship game, a documentary on George Taliaferro and much more.

Here's the full schedule for the Big Ten Network's IU Day:

Nov. 26, 2016: Devine Redding powered in from the 1-yard line to score and help the Hoosiers beat the Boilermakers 26-24 in Bloomington.

9:30 a.m. ET: Indiana vs. Ohio State women's basketball, 2021 Big Ten Tournament semifinals

March 5, 2022: Jacy Sheldon and the top-seeded Buckeyes face-off against Mackenzie Holmes and the 5th-seeded Hoosiers in the Big Ten Semifinal.

Noon ET: Indiana vs. Nebraska baseball, 2014 Big Ten Championship

May 25, 2014: Kyle Schwarber powered the Hoosiers to an 8-4 win with a 2-for-4 day at the plate, including a home run and two RBI.

3 p.m. ET: B1G Trip – 1985 Indiana men's basketball

Take a look back at Coach Bob Knight and Indiana basketball's trip around the world in the summer of 1985. Hear from members of the team and more as they reminisce about their special trip and how it set the Hoosiers up for success on and off the court.

4 p.m. ET: B1G Story – George Taliaferro

Hear the story of George Taliaferro's life and the impact he made as a standout player on the football field for Indiana and a trailblazer for racial equality.

Sept. 30, 2000: Antwaan Randle El threw for a touchdown and rushed for another two to lead the Hoosiers to a 45-33 victory over the Hawkeyes.

6 p.m. ET: Indiana at Wisconsin men's basketball, 1987

Feb. 16, 1987: Dean Garrett scored 21 points and Daryl Thomas added 17 to help the 2nd-ranked Hoosiers earn an 86-85 triple-overtime victory against the Badgers.

7 p.m. ET: Indiana vs. Michigan, 1976 men's basketball National Championship

March 29, 1976: Indiana completed the most recent undefeated season in college basketball history with an 86-68 win over Michigan, thanks to 26 points from Scott May and 25 points from Kent Benson.

8 p.m. ET: Big Ten Elite – 1987 Indiana men's basketball

Learn how the Cream and Crimson earned a share of the 1987 Big Ten Championship and then went on an amazing March run culminating with Keith Smart's clutch jumper to give the Hoosiers a thrilling one-point win over Syracuse in the National Championship.

9 p.m. ET: Worth The Wait

Take a look at Hall of Fame coach Jerry Yeagley and the Hoosiers' journey to their first National Title and their legacy of success for the Indiana men's soccer program.

Dec. 21, 1979: Tom Wilbur returned a 62-yard punt for a touchdown late in the 4th quarter to push the Hoosiers past the 9th-ranked Cougars 38-37 in San Diego.

11:30 p.m. ET: Indiana vs. Ohio State men's soccer, 2014 Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Tanner Thompson converted a late penalty kick in a 2-1 win over Ohio State to advance the Hoosiers to the Big Ten Championship game.

1:30 a.m. ET: B1G Moment – Christian Watford

Join Indiana's Christian Watford, his parents, Verdell Jones III, and more as they reflect on Watford's game-winning shot over top-ranked Kentucky that went down in Hoosier history.

3 a.m. ET: Indiana at Michigan State men's basketball, 2013

Victor Oladipo tallied 19 points and 9 rebounds to lead the top-ranked Hoosiers to a 72-68 victory over the 4th-ranked Spartans.

4 a.m. ET: Purdue at Indiana softball, 2019