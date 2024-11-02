Jakai Newton Plays First Game At Indiana After Injury
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After a long injury recovery process, Jakai Newton returned to in-game action Friday night.
At the 11:51 mark of the first half, Newton checked in and received an applause from the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall crowd during the Hoosiers’ exhibition game against Marian University.
Newton played 12 minutes on Friday and finished with two points on 1-for-5 shooting, four rebounds and three assists. He said the coaches have limited him in practice to keep him healthy, but he feels 100%.
“It was just great to be out there,” Newton said. “It's been so long. Just realizing that practice shape and games is two different things, I've got to get adjusted to that. But I feel good from being in practice, and I think it will translate as the season goes on.”
Newton joined the Hoosiers as a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 out of Covington, Ga. He missed part of his senior season at Newton High School with a knee injury, and he underwent surgery in August 2023, prior to his freshman season at Indiana.
The 6-foot-3 guard missed the entire 2023-24 season and used a medical redshirt to retain four years of eligibility. Woodson said he has been slow-walking Newton back to full speed throughout the offseason, a process he isn’t entirely past.
“This is the first I'm he's played, which just brought a smile to my face because this young man has been working and working and working to get back,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “And finally got a chance to get a few minutes, and I thought it's positive.”
Newton’s lone basket was one of the highlights on Friday’s 106-64 Indiana victory. After a shot fake on the left wing, Newton drove to the middle, reversed course with a between-the-legs dribble, then finished a reverse layup through a foul.
Gabe Cupps, another member of Indiana’s 2023 recruiting class, was the first Hoosier to greet Newton in celebration after the basket.
“It means a ton just to see all he's been through, all he's been fighting for however many years,” Cupps said. “But I couldn't be happier for him. Just always been rooting for him to try to get back on the court, try to do his thing because I know he's a great player and how much he loves the game. It's amazing to see.”
As Indiana begins the regular season Wednesday against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Newton is part of a revamped Indiana back court with much more depth than last season. In addition to Newton’s improved health, Indiana added transfer guards Myles Rice from Washington State and Kanaan Carlyle from Stanford to a core group of returning Hoosier guards like Cupps, Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal.
Freshman Bryson Tucker impressed on Friday, too, leading the Hoosiers with 19 points on 9 for 12 shooting. Newton will have plenty of competition for minutes this season, but Woodson is intrigued by his ability at full strength.
“You could tell he's rusty. He hasn't played, but he's a talented young man,” Woodson said. “You know, I've seen him in practice do things that I knew he could do when we recruited him, and we just got to continue to nurse him and get him back 100% because he's not there yet.”
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- INDIANA-MARIAN GAME STORY: Indiana's front line was nearly perfect, with Malik Reneau, Oumar Ballo and Langdon Hatton shooting a combined 19-for-20 in the Hoosiers' 106-64 exhibition victory over Marian on Friday night at Assembly Hall. CLICK HERE
- PAT KNIGHT RELISHES RETURN: Pat Knight, the son of Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight, returned to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday for an exhibition game against Indiana in his first year as the head coach of Marian University. CLICK HERE
- WHAT WOODSON SAID: What Mike Woodson said after Indiana's 106-64 exhibition victory over Marian. CLICK HERE.