LIVE BLOG: Indiana Basketball Hosts Marian For Exhibition Game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Basketball is back at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Friday night, with an exhibition game between No. 17 Indiana and Marian.
Marian is an NAIA program in Indianapolis, and it enters its first season under head coach Pat Knight, the son of legendary Indiana coach Bob Knight, who passed away exactly one year ago. Marian's athletic director is Steve Downing, the leading scorer for Knight's 1973 Hoosiers, who reached the Final Four.
This marks Indiana's second and final exhibition game of the season, following Sunday's 66-62 win at No. 12 Tennessee. After one last tune-up, coach Mike Woodson's Hoosiers begin the 2024-25 regular season on Wednesday at Assembly Hall.
Friday's exhibition game tips off at 7 p.m. ET and will be brodcast on Big Ten-plus. For live updates, highlight and thoughts on the game from Assembly Hall, follow along with our live blog below.
6:12 p.m. – Anthony Leal and Kanaan Carlyle are not in uniform for warmups. Looks like they won't play tonight.
5:53 p.m. – After missing Sunday's exhibition game at Tennessee due to injury, Trey Galloway, Jakai Newton and Bryson Tucker are all in uniform for warmups prior to tonight's exhibition game against Marian.
