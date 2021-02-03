Jerome Hunter to Remain 'Coach's Decision' Until Further Notice

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Jerome Hunter missed Indiana's game against Illinois Tuesday night due to "coach's decision," per a release from the program before the game.

Indiana fell to No. 12 Illinois 75-71 in overtime, and after the game, Miller fielded a question on why Hunter didn't suit up for the contest.

Below is Miller's full response:

"There's nothing to really talk about Jerome. Jerome was a coach's decision, and it'll continue to be a coach's decision as we continue to go through the next 33 days that we have left in the regular season. He has a chance to earn his way back on the floor. He practices every day, he lifts weights, he does everything, but he's not gonna take the floor again until the coach feels like he's in the right frame of mind to number one, lead himself the right way, and number two, has the bigger picture in mind in terms of protecting our team at all times. Jerome's a good kid. He's a good player, we could've used him tonight, but the bottom line for him is, you know, when he's right and he's concentrating and he's doing what he's supposed to do, he can help us. I don't feel right now he can help us until he shows me that. But that's it for that. That's my decision, and it'll be to be determined when he plays again."

Hunter is currently averaging 5.3 points per game in 17.4 minutes per game. He's one of Indiana's better three-point shooters and is usually one of the first two players off the bench for the Hoosiers.

With Hunter out for the foreseeable future, Indiana will need more contributions from guys like Jordan Geronimo, Khristian Lander and Anthony Leal.

Indiana, now 9-8 overall and 4-6 in the Big Ten, will host No. 8 Iowa on Sunday in Assembly Hall at noon ET.

