Jordan Hulls To Play, A.J. Guyton Will Coach Indiana Assembly Ball TBT Team
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Jordan Hulls was most recently an assistant coach at Indiana, but he’s putting a jersey back on to take part in Assembly Ball’s quest to win The Basketball Tournament.
TBT and Assembly Ball’s social media accounts announced on Friday that Hulls would be on the Indiana roster for the July tournament. Assembly Ball is the co-host of the Indianapolis Regional of the tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis along with Butler’s All Good Dawgs team.
Hulls isn’t the only popular former Indiana player hitching his star with Assembly Ball. All-time Indiana great A.J. Guyton has agreed to coach the team.
“It’s up. Let’s get to the (bag),” Guyton stated on his X account, using an emoji to represent a cash bag.
TBT is a winner-take-all tournament where the victors split a $1 million prize.
Hulls played at Indiana from 2009-13, the peak of the Tom Crean years at Indiana. Hulls averaged 9.8 points and 2.7 assists as the Hoosiers rose to a No. 1 ranking in the country by Hulls’ final season. The Bloomington native was hired to Mike Woodson’s staff in 2022, but was not retained by new men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries.
Guyton is one of the greatest Hoosiers of all-time. Guyton played on Bob Knight’s last teams from 1996-2000. The Peoria, Ill., native was Big Ten co-MVP in 2000 and was a first-team All-American. When Guyton left in 2000, he was Indiana’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers (283) and fourth in all-time scoring (2,100).
Guyton went on to play for the Chicago Bulls from 2000-02 before a long professional career overseas.
As of Friday, five teams were in the Indianapolis Regional with space for three more. Alumni teams featuring Butler, Indiana and Valparaiso players were previously announced as was a team comprised of Fort Wayne-area players. An Ohio State alumni team, Carmen’s Crew, was the team most recently added to the Indianapolis Regional.
One team that the Indianapolis Regional teams won’t have to account for is Eberlein Drive. The 2024 Indianapolis Regional winners were assigned to the Lexington Regional this time.
The Basketball Tournament begins on July 19 and runs through July 22. A full-session ticket is $85 and single-session tickets are $15 each day except July 19 when they are $5.