Why Indiana vs Ohio State Still Matters Even With a Likely CFP Bye

The No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the country will square off this Saturday in the Big Ten Championship when Ohio State and Indiana meet on the gridiron for the first time since last season.



Both programs enter the matchup with undefeated 12-0 records and are widely expected to earn a College Football Playoff bye regardless of the outcome.

However, this game is much more than a formality on paper. The Big Ten title holds major significance for each school on multiple levels.

Indiana Still Has Something to Prove

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks the sidelines Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, during the 100th annual Old Oaken Bucket game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While this matchup will not drastically alter the playoff picture on paper, it is monumental for bragging rights. Many around college football still label Indiana as a "B-tier" program, with teams like Ohio State sitting firmly in the "1A" tier.



The Hoosiers' rise under Curt Cignetti has obviously surpassed every expectation possible, but a win here would be the final step toward cementing themselves as a true national power and a future blue blood.

As insignificant as it sounds, Indiana could drop a spot or two in the final rankings with a loss. Ohio State has looked unstoppable at times this season, so it isn't out of the realm of possibility that the Buckeyes simply wipe out IU in a blowout.



That result would be disastrous, as it could mean that the Hoosiers take on the No. 5 or 6 seed in the quarterfinals rather than the No. 7 or 8 seed with a one or two seed.

Additionally, Cignetti told the media on Sunday that he isn't expecting a free bye from the selection committee heading into this week's showdown.

"I think you're playing this game for a reason," Cignetti said Sunday on Zoom with reporters. "A Big Ten championship means an awful lot, and I think the way you play should mean something, because it's a game. It'll be the last thing you put on the field, and I don't expect any handouts.



It would take a truly poor performance for anyone to realistically drop the Hoosiers outside the top four, but a bad loss could absolutely change the national perception about IU, and that matters a lot for a team. Confidence is a major element for a program still building its identity at the sport's highest level.

Beating a school of Ohio State's caliber for a Big Ten title would completely redefine the program's history and tradition. It would be one of the most significant victories Indiana football has ever captured (hopefully not the biggest one by the end of this season, though).



Ultimately, the Hoosiers just need to eliminate any potential what-if scenarios with a win this weekend. Hoosier fans don't want to be biting their nails heading into the final committee rankings, but a win would lead to a long few weeks of rest and a stress-free environment leading into their next game.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Will Reveal a Lot About the Hoosiers

Indiana has dominated nearly every opponent in its path, leading the nation in average margin of victory. Saturday's showdown will be Cignetti's biggest test of the season, and potentially a preview of a rematch in the playoffs.



The matchup features two of the country's top defenses and a battle between Heisman Trophy frontrunners at quarterback.



And while a CFP berth should be secure for both sides, don't let anyone tell you this game is meaningless. A conference championship, playoff seeding, and history are on the line for IU.