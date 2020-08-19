SI.com
HoosiersNow
Oladipo Injured in Pacers' Loss

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo was injured during the first quarter in Game 1 of the Pacers vs. Miami Heat series.

Oladipo got hit in the eye during the first quarter and had to go back to the locker room. He had four points in nine minutes.

For most of the game, Oladipo was listed as questionable to return.

After the game, Pacers coach Nate McMillan said Oladipo's vision was "really blurry" and there was no option for him to return to the game.

The Pacers ended up dropping Game 1, 113-101, after going into the fourth quarter trailing by only one.

Indiana is used to playing without Oladipo as he spent most of this season recovering from a ruptured quad tendon.

"Next man up, a next man mentality for us," TJ Warren said after the game. Warren scored 22 points in the contest. "We've been used to it all season. We hope he's (Oladipo) alright but guys have to be ready to step up."

Game 2 will be Thursday at 1 p.m. Oladipo's status is unknown for the game.

