Kanaan Carlyle Listed As Out For Indiana Against Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana's men's basketball team will be without the services of reserve guard Kanaan Carlyle when the Hoosiers take on Purdue at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Mackey Arena.
The nature of Carlyle's injury was unknown as of publication of this story.
Carlyle missed three games in December with an undisclosed lower body injury. The Stanford transfer has played in a reserve role since his return. He's ranged from eight minutes in the most recent game against Maryland to 36 minutes and a key role in Indiana's 77-76 overtime win at Ohio State on Jan. 17.
Indiana's guard depth is not optimal. Jakai Newton was listed out again as well. So was Gabe Cupps, but he's expected to miss the rest of the season.
Against a Purdue team laden with multiple backcourt options, Indiana will have to rely solely on Myles Rice, Anthony Leal, Trey Galloway, Luke Goode and Mackenzie Mgbako to contain the Boilermakers. Carlyle's absence hurts as he's one of the better defenders among Indiana's guard group.
One player not listed on the availability report is freshman Bryson Tucker. He was also not listed on the report for the Maryland game, but did not play. Mike Woodson said during his radio show on Monday that Tucker
"I've sat and talked with Bryson, and we'll figure out some things with Bryson, because I do think he can still help us," Woodson said. "And I gotta try to put him back in the best position possible to help us as well."
Purdue did not list anyone as out or questionable on its availability report.
Related stories on basketball
- HOW TO WATCH: State rivals Indiana and Purdue play on a national stage Friday night. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, plus so much more on the matchup. CLICK HERE
- WHERE DOES INDIANA STAND FOR THE BIG TEN TOURNAMENT? A look at the good and bad scenarios for the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE.
- BRACKETOLOGY: Indiana is slipping out of sight, but not completely. Wins are badly needed for the Hoosiers to recover. CLICK HERE.
- MEET THE OPPONENT: No. 10 Purdue is next for Indiana. What do the Boilermakers bring to the table? CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA-PURDUE Q&A: Hoosiers On SI's Jack Ankony and Boilermakers On SI's Dustin Schutte discuss Friday's game. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA AT MACKEY, PART 1: The early years were tough on the Hoosiers ... until they built a super-team in the mid-1970s. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA AT MACKEY, PART 2: The Bob Knight-Gene Keady years defined the rivalry for two decades. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA AT MACKEY, PART 3: Marshall Strickland, Cody Zeller and Jalen Hood-Schifino are just some of the heroes for Indiana at Mackey Arena in the 21st Century. CLICK HERE.