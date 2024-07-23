Kel'el Ware Wins NBA Summer League Championship With Miami Heat, Earns First-Team Honors
With a 120-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Miami Heat became champions of the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas.
Kel'el Ware, Miami's first-round pick, continued his strong play with 21 points, 10 rebounds and one block. He shot 8-for-10 from the field, 5-for-6 from the free throw line and missed his lone 3-point attempt in 32 minutes of action.
That performance, along with a string of impressive outings this summer, earned Ware one of five spots on the NBA 2K25 Summer League first team. The rest of the team includes Reed Sheppard of the Houston Rockets, Jordan Miller of the Los Angeles Clippers and GG Jackson II and Scotty Pippen Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Across eight games, Ware averaged 18.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He shot 58.4% from the field (59-for-101), 20% from 3-point range (3-for-15) and 67.6% from the free throw line (25-37)
Miami picked Ware No. 15 overall out of Indiana, where he played for coach Mike Woodson and made the All-Big Ten second team and Big Ten All-Defensive team. At 7-foot with a 7-foot-4.5-inch wingspan, Ware averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.
Ware inked a four-year deal worth $22,512,733 million, with $9,542,760 guaranteed at signing, according to Spotrac. He is set to make $4,655,040 during his rookie season and $4,887,720 during his second season, both guaranteed.
Entering Ware's third season in 2026-27, Miami has a club option worth $5,120,400. The Heat have another club option before Ware's fourth season 2027-28, which is worth $7,849,573. The club option deadline is Oct. 31 both years. If Ware stays with the Heat for four seasons, he will become a restricted free agent ahead of the 2028-29 season.
Ware joins a roster headlined by All-NBA guard Jimmy Butler and All-Star big man Bam Adebayo. The Heat went 46-36, finished eighth in the Eastern Conference and lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.
"Kel'el is a three-and-D center," said Adam Simon, the Miami Heat Vice President of Basketball Operations and Assistant General Manager. "It is not easy to find 7-footers that can play out on the perimeter offensively and also be able to defend with his ability to shot-block and defend the post. For us, that was very appealing. He's gonna give us versatility on both ends and his skill set fits us. The things he does well are things that coach (Spoelstra) is going to be able to use. I think it's a great fit — be able to block shots, defend the rim, shoot threes, he's got a great touch in the post. I think his skill set will be great to play with Bam and as well as when Bam's off the court."
