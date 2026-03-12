Bucks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 12
Can the Miami Heat make history in back-to-back games?
Bam Adebayo scored 83 points – the second-most in league history – on Tuesday night in a blowout win over the Washington Wizards, and the Heat are winners of six straight heading into Thursday’s game with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks are falling further and further out of play-in contention in the East, losing to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. They’re now 5.5 games out of the No. 10 seed with just 18 games left in the regular season.
Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) back, the Bucks have struggled to play winning basketball with him in the lineup, posting an under .500 record.
Now, they’re running into a red-hot (no pun intended) Heat team that is third in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games.
Oddsmakers have the Heat favored in this matchup, and I have a player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bucks +6.5 (-110)
- Heat -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bucks: +210
- Heat: -258
Total
- 234.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Bucks vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 11
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Bucks record: 27-37
- Heat record: 37-29
Bucks vs. Heat Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Cormac Ryan – out
- Kevin Porter Jr. – questionable
- Bobby Portis – questionable
- Jericho Sims – questionable
Heat Injury Report
- Tyler Herro – questionable
- Nikola Jovic – out
- Pelle Larsson – available
- Norman Powell – out
- Andrew Wiggins – out
- Kel’el Ware – available
- Jahmir Young – out
Bucks vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Simone Fontecchio OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-184)
Miami is down multiple key players on Thursday night with Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins out, which should open the door for an expanded role for Simone Fontecchio.
Now, if Herro (questionable) also sits, the Heat are going to rely heavily on Bam Adebayo and several role players against a shaky Bucks defense.
Milwaukee is just 25th in the league in defensive rating this season, and it has really struggled defending the 3-ball. The Bucks are 29th in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 28th in opponent 3-point percentage.
That’s great news for Fontecchio, who is shooting 36.2 percent from beyond the arc this season. In his last two games, he’s scored 12 and 18 points playing over 20 minutes per night. Fontecchio made three 3-pointers in each game, going 6-for-10 from beyond the arc.
In fact, he’s made two or more shots from deep in seven straight games where he’s played at least 20 minutes. I think he’s worth a look with the Heat short-handed on Thursday.
Bucks vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the Heat in a two-team moneyline parlay. I also think Miami is worth a bet to cover at home against this struggling Bucks team:
Miami is in a great spot to win a seventh game in a row on Thursday, as the Milwaukee Bucks are in a world of trouble, falling to 3-7 in their last 10 games.
The Bucks are 5.5 games out of a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, and it’s becoming increasingly unlikely that they’ll be able to sneak into the play-in field this season.
There are some injury concerns for the Heat tonight – Tyler Herro is questionable while Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins are out – but Miami is third in net rating, third in offensive rating and eighth in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
The Heat are 22-11 at home, and they’ve improved to 13-11 against the spread as home favorites. So, I don’t mind laying the points with them against a Bucks team that has a bottom-10 defense this season.
Milwaukee is just 13-28 against teams that are .500 or better this season, and the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo has not changed their season. I love the Heat to take care of business as they pursue the No. 5 seed in the East.
Pick: Heat -6.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
