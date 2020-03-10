Indiana Legend Kent Benson Doing Well After Major Heart Surgery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Kent Benson, one of the key players on Indiana's perfect 1976 national championship team, had major heart surgery on Monday in Indianapolis. He is doing well post-surgery, according to friend Steven Stremming, and his prognosis is good.

The 6-foot-10 Benson, who turned 65 in November, "had four bypasses, meshed his afib and repaired a heart valve" at St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis, Stremming said. He will be hospitalized for about 10 days, and it expected to make a full recovery.

Benson, a New Castle, Ind., native who was the starting center at Indiana in the glory years from 1974 to 1977, was named the Most Outstanding Player in 1976 when the Hoosiers went 32-0 and won the national title.

He was the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft in 1977. He's been a fan favorite around Indiana for years. He was inducted into IU's Hall of Fame in 1989 and the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999. He was Indiana's Mr. Basketball in 1973 at New Castle High School.

He's had a difficult past year. Besides dealing with his own serious health issues, his brother Kim died suddenly last November and his longtime girlfriend Ann — whom Benson referred to as his wife — lost her lengthy battle with cancer.

Benson's health was so poor that he could not attend the Feb. 8 reunion with many of his teammates and his Indiana coach, Bob Knight. Several of his teammates were at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall that day to welcome Knight back to the arena for the first time in 20 years.

Benson has four daughters. His daughter Ashley played and coached volleyball at Indiana.

Related Indiana basketball history