Lamar Wilkerson Can Set Indiana Scoring Records Against Ohio State

Lamar Wilkerson has only played at Indiana for one season, but the Sam Houston State transfer has etched his name in the program record books in several categories.

He already holds the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall scoring record for his 44-point game on Dec. 9 against Penn State. And heading into Saturday's game at Ohio State, he's within reach of Indiana's single-season Big Ten scoring record and the single-season 3-point record.

Wilkerson needs 14 points againt Ohio State to pass Jimmy Rayl (1961-62) and Don Schlundt (1952-53) for Indiana's single-season Big Ten scoring record, and he needs seven 3-pointers pass Steve Alford's record of 107 3-pointers made during the 1986-87 season.

Wilkerson can climb a few spots in other categories, too. Here's a look at where he stands in the Indiana record books.

Assembly Hall scoring record

Lamar Wilkerson 44 vs. Penn State 12/9/25 Trayce Jackson-Davis 43 vs. Marshall 11/27/21 Steve Alford 42 vs. Michigan State 2/4/87 Steve Downing 41 vs. Illinois 2/12/73 Ted Kitchel 40 vs. Illinois 1/10/81

Single-season 3-pointers made

Steve Alford 107, 1986-87 Lamar Wilkerson 101, 2025-26 James Blackmon Jr. 91, 2016-17

Single-season points, Big Ten games

Don Schlundt 459, 1952-53 Jimmy Rayl 454, 1961-62 Lamar Wilkerson 446, 2025-26 Trayce Jackson-Davis 436, 2022-23 George McGinnis 418, 1970-71 Alan Henderson 416, 1994-95

Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) celebrates after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on senior night. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Single-season field goals made, Big Ten games

Trayce Jackson-Davis 171, 2022-23 Mike Woodson 169, 1976-77 Alan Henderson 167, 1994-95 George McGinnis 164, 1970-71 Steve Alford 163, 1985-86 Lamar Wilkerson 152, 2025-26

Single-season scoring average, Big Ten games

Jimmy Rayl 32.4, 1961-62 George McGinnis 29.9, 1970-71 Don Schlundt 27.1, 1953-54 Jimmy Rayl 27.0, 1962-63 Don Schlundt 26.4, 1954-55 Archie Dees 25.9, 1957-58 Don Schlundt 25.5, 1952-53 Archie Dees 25.4, 1956-57 Tom Bolyard 23.7, 1962-63 Lamar Wilkerson 23.5, 2025-26

Single-game points

56 Jimmy Rayl vs. Michigan State 2/23/63 56 Jimmy Rayl vs. Minnesota 1/27/62 48 Mike Woodson at Illinois 3/3/79 47 Steve Downing vs Kentucky 12/11/71 47 Don Schlundt vs. Ohio State 3/5/55 47 Don Schlundt vs. Ohio State 1/18/54 45 George McGinnis vs. Northern Illinois 2/1/71 44 Jimmy Rayl at Michigan State 1/5/63 44 Jimmy Rayl vs. Wisconsin 2/12/62 44 Lamar Wilkerson vs. Penn State 12/9/25

Indiana's Lamar Wilkerson (3) smiles at coach Darian DeVries against Oregon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Single-season points