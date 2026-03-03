Indiana vs Minnesota Basketball Preview: How To Watch, Point Spread, Stats

Indiana is holding on for dear life to its NCAA Tournament hopes as the last team in, according to Joe Lunardi's latest projection on Tuesday morning.

That makes Wednesday's home game against Minnesota a must-win game, or else the Hoosiers will have to run the table in the Big Ten Tournament to reach the big dance in coach Darian DeVries' first season.

Minnesota comes to Bloomington having won three of its last four games against Oregon, Rutgers and UCLA, alongside a loss at No. 3 Michigan. The Golden Gophers are 7-11 in Big Ten play and No. 68 in the NET rankings in their first season under coach Niko Medved, which puts an NCAA Tournament bid out of reach.

Here's more information on the game.

Indiana Hoosiers coach Darian DeVries against the Michigan State Spartans at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. Minnesota

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (17-12, 8-10, 10th in Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-15, 7-11, t-11th in Big Ten)

Big Ten Conference game, senior night When: Wednesday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network TV announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), LaPhonso Ellis (analyst)

Cory Provus (play-by-play), LaPhonso Ellis (analyst) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.) Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Point spread: Indiana is a 7.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 138.5 points, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook on Tuesday evening.

Indiana is a 7.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 138.5 points, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook on Tuesday evening. Recent results: Indiana lost 72-68 at home against Northwestern on Feb. 24, and then lost 77-64 at home against No. 13 Michigan State on Sunday. Minnesota lost 77-67 at No. 3 Michigan on Feb. 24, and then won 78-73 at home against UCLA on Saturday.

Indiana lost 72-68 at home against Northwestern on Feb. 24, and then lost 77-64 at home against No. 13 Michigan State on Sunday. Minnesota lost 77-67 at No. 3 Michigan on Feb. 24, and then won 78-73 at home against UCLA on Saturday. Home, road, neutral records: Indiana is 13-4 at home, 3-7 on the road and 1-1 at neutral sites. Minnesota is 12-4 at home, 2-8 on the road and 0-3 at neutral sites.

Indiana is 13-4 at home, 3-7 on the road and 1-1 at neutral sites. Minnesota is 12-4 at home, 2-8 on the road and 0-3 at neutral sites. Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Minnesota went 15-17 overall and finished 12th in the Big Ten with a 7-13 conference record. Coach Ben Johnson was fired after a season-ending loss to Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament.

Meet the coaches

Minnesota Golden Gophers coach Niko Medved against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Niko Medved, Minnesota: Medved, 52, is 14-15 overall and 7-11 in Big Ten play in his first season at Minnesota. He was previously Colorado State's head coach from 2018-25, going 143-85 overall and 78-50 in Mountain West Conference play. He took Colorado State to three NCAA Tournament appearances, a fourth-place NIT finish, one conference tournament title and three top-three regular season conference finishes. He also has previous head coaching experience at Drake and Furman. Medved played basketball and golf at Minnesota, graduating in 1997.

Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 17-12 overall and 8-10 in Big Ten play in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

Leading scorers

Indiana

G Lamar Wilkerson: 21.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 37.9 3pt FG%

F Tucker DeVries: 13.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 33.6 3pt FG%

G Tayton Conerway: 9.9 ppg, 3.7 apg, 28.3 3pt FG%

Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Cade Tyson (10) dribbles against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Minnesota

F Cade Tyson: 19.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 42.1 3pt FG%

F Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: 13.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 32.3 3pt FG% (out since Feb. 8)

G Langston Reynolds: 11.6 ppg, 4.5 apg, 54.5 FG%

KenPom rankings

Indiana: 43rd overall, 40th offensive efficiency, 70th defensive efficiency, 254th adjusted tempo, 36th strength of schedule.

Minnesota: 64th overall, 82nd offensive efficiency, 62nd defensive efficiency, 362nd adjusted tempo, 57th strength of schedule.

