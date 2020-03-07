COLUMBUS, Ind. — One of the best things about Bloomington North's difficult schedule in hostile environments all year as that the No. 1-ranked Panthers are prepared for just about anything.

They saw that again Friday night at Columbus North, when they had to take on the tough Bulldogs on their home court. North tried to slow the game down on Indiana signee Anthony Leal and the Panthers, but it didn't work. South won 59-49 to advance to the Class 4A-3 sectional final on Saturday night against East Central, a surprising winner over Bloomington North in the first game.

"We knew to be patient when they came out and held the ball. We've seen that before. We've seen everything,'' said Leal, who watched North hold the ball on its first possession for 1 minute and 16 seconds before a turnover. They held the ball for more than a minute two other times as well, but once South raced out to a 10-2 lead, the strategy stopped.

Columbus North, who finished 18-6, scratched back to 14-2, but then South point guard Noah Jager, who's going to play basketball at Army next year and is the younger brother of former IU walk-on Johnny Jager hit three three-pointers in a row to stretch the lead to 23-14 before halftime.

Midway through the third quarter, Leal took over. He scored on a drive with an and-one and then hit a three-pointer on the next possession. Connor Hickman followed with another three-pointer and that nine-point outburst in less than a minute gave South the cushion it had been looking for all night.

"That's what usually separates us from other teams, where we can go on big runs like that,'' Leal said. "It took a while for it to come, but when it did, we felt pretty good.''

Columbus North fouled most of the fourth quarter, and South responded well, with 13 of their 19 fourth-quarter points coming from the free throw line. They made 13-of-16 free throws in the period, good for 81.2 percent.

"That was good that we knocked them down, but we should have had two more,'' said Leal, who was 6-for-8 himself. "It's a good win at their place. They're a good team and they really know us well. It was good to get past them.''

Leal only took six shots from the field all night. He let the game come to him, and his talented teammates helped out a lot.

"We always talk about the fact that we always have five guys on the floor who can play, and that's really true. We have a deep team,'' Leal said. "I didn't need to force anything, and I attacked when I could. We're one step closer now. We're looking forward to playing for a sectional championship (Saturday) night.''

Bloomington South's championship showdown with crosstown rival Bloomington North got derailed by East Central in a stunning 67-55 upset. East Central got 22 points from Indiana football target Luke Collinsworth, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound center who has a nice touch around the rim.

"We were like 19-point underdogs, but we came into the game with a lot of confidence,'' Collinsworth said. "We handled their press pretty well and I got a lot of good looks around the basket, especially in the first half. They weren't doubling me at all, and that was nice. I don't usually get that.''

East Central's Luke Collinsworth celebrates with his mother after the shocking upset of Bloomington North in the sectional semifinal Friday night.

CLASS 4A-3: Indiana signee Trey Galloway and Culver Academy had no trouble advancing to Saturday's title game, easily beating Plymouth 66-24. Galloway finished with 19 points to lead the way. Deonte Craig, an Iowa football signee, finished with 17. Culver will play XX in Saturday night's championship game.

CLASS 4A-16: Indiana commit Khristian Lander had a huge game in Evansville Reitz's 84-67 victory over Evansville Harrison. Lander finished with 32 points on 12-of-14 shooting including 5-of-5 on three-pointers. He also had six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Class 4A pairings around the state

Class 4A-1 at East Chicago Central

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Merrillville 63, Munster 53

Lake Central 52, East Chicago Central 34

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Merrillville (11-12) vs. Lake Central (14-11)

Class 4A-2 at Valparaiso

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Valparaiso 69, Portage 51

Crown Point (12-11) vs. Chesterton (22-2), 8 p.m. ET

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Valparaiso (16-8)

Class 4A-3 at LaPorte

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Culver Academy 66, Plymouth 24

Michigan City (17-6) vs. South Bend Adams (21-3), 8 p.m. ET

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Culver Academy (18-4) vs.

Class 4A-4 at Elkhart

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Northridge 70, Elkhart Memorial 51

Warsaw 58, Penn 54

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Northridge (20-5) vs. Warsaw (13-9)

Class 4A-5 at Fort Wayne Carroll

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Fort Wayne Northrup (12-12) vs. Fort Wayne Carroll (17-5), 6 p.m. ET

Fort Wayne Snider (17-6) vs. East Noble (12-11), 7:30 p.m. ET

SATURDAY'S FINAL



Class 4A-6 at Huntington North

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

New Haven 68, Huntington North 51

Fort Wayne South (7-14) vs. Homestead (15-8), 7:30 p.m. ET

SATURDAY'S FINAL

New Haven (17-6)

Class 4A-7 at Lafayette Jeff

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Marion 63, Logansport 47

Harrison 51, Lafayette Jeff 48

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Harrison (19-6) vs. Marion (13-11)

Class 4A-8 at Noblesville

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Westfield 32, Zionsville 31

Carmel 39, Noblesville 37

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Westfield (17-6) vs. Carmel (17-7)

Class 4A-9 at Muncie Central

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

New Palestine 59, Mount Vernon 40

Richmond (17-7) vs. Muncie Central (10-13), 7:30 p.m. ET

SATURDAY'S FINAL

New Palestine (13-12) vs.

Class 4A-10 at Lawrence Central

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Warren Central 77, North Central 69



Indianapolis Attucks (19-5) vs. Lawrence North (23-2), 7:30 p.m. ET

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Warren Central (18-5) vs.

Class 4A-11 at Southport

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pike 55, Perry Meridian 46



Southport (9-14) vs. Decatur Central (14-8), 7:30 p.m. ET

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Pike (16-9) vs.

Class 4A-12 at Mooresville

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Brownsburg 44, Terre Haute South 29



Plainfield 46, Mooresville 34

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Brownsburg (20-4) vs. Plainfield (20-4)

Class 4A-13 at Shelbyville

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Greenwood 43, Shelbyville 23



Center Grove 42, Franklin 32

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Center Grove (9-14) vs. Greenwood (18-6)

Class 4A-14 at Columbus North

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

East Central 67, Bloomington North 55



Bloomington South 59, Columbus North 49

SATURDAY'S FINAL

East Central (17-8) vs. Bloomington South (25-0)

Class 4A-15 at Seymour

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Floyd Central (16-6) vs. Jeffersonville, (18-5) 6 p.m. ET



Bedford North Lawrence (15-9) vs. Jennings County (13-11), 7:30 p.m. ET

SATURDAY'S FINAL



Class 4A-16 at Evansville North

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Evansville Reitz 84, Evansville Harrison 67

Castle (11-10) vs. Evansville North (11-11), 8 p.m.

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Evansville Reitz (16-7) vs.

Related Items on Indiana Basketball