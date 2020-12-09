LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with Florida State in Real Time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Welcome to sunny Florida. What a beautiful day it's been, sunny and 70 here in the state capital. And tonight, we're inside "The Tuck'' for an ACC-Big Ten Challenge game between Indiana and No. 20-ranked Florida State.

Here's my story from earlier on how to watch it on TV with Dave O'Brien and Jay Bilas on the call. CLICK HERE

Keep refreshing for the latest news and opinions, and I'll try to answer your questions as we go along too.

Here we go:

7:55 p.m. – Indiana is doing a nice job of attacking the rim, and they've been taking some shots when they get there, too, without getting calls. Fourth media timeout, and FSU leads 29-25 with 3:33 to go. Big segment here, Indiana needs to keep it close these final three minutes and change.

7:45 p.m. – Balsa Koprivica, Florida State's 7-foot-1 center, is a load and he's scoring at the rim easily. Really miss joey Brunk not being available with a matchup like that. Koprivica has eight points already. Third media timeout at 7:55. Florida State up 22-20. Hunter is Indiana's leading scorer with six points. Two bad stats to be concerned with. Indiana already has seven turnovers, and Florida State has five offensive rebounds.

7:40 p.m. – For the second time, Florida State got a rebound on a missed free throw. That;s just totally unacceptable. Indiana holds, and gets a dunk on the other end from Race Thompson, with a nice dime from Armaan Franklin.

7:35 p.m. – Second media timeout. FSU up 16-13 with 11:53 to go. Jerome Hunter hit a 3-pointer for Indiana, which is a good sign. Hoosiers need to spread the floor when he's in there at the 4-spot. Lots of length in that Florida State lineup.

7:30 p.m. – Trey Galloway the first sub for Indiana. Jerome Hunter follows right after a Race Thompson offensive foul. And Al Durham looks fine coming off that ankle injury. He just blew by a Florida State defender on the dribble. Didn't finish but looked quick doing it.

7:28 p.m. — We're at the first media timeout, and Florida State leads 11-10. Indiana's been putting good pressure on them defensively as well. Florida State already has two turnovers. Nice to see several Indiana fans in the crowd too!

7:25 p.m. — A nice 8-0 run by the Hoosiers gets them tied right away. Hoosiers 4-for-5 from the line to start, which is a good sign.

7:20 p.m. — Florida State wins the tip and scores on the possession. Freshman point guard Scottie Barnes with the first basket of the game. He's a 6-9 point guard. A pair of free throws for Hoosiers. Barnes then picks Franklin bringing the ball up the court and gets fouled. Pressure will be a problem tonight for the Hoosiers. He missed the second free throw and FSU retained possession, and they Raiquan Gray dunked with no one guarding him. Indiana coach Archie Miller went nuts and called a quick timeout. It's 8-2 Florida State already.

7:15 p.m. – Florida State was 26-5 last year and their only big loss was to Indiana 80-64 a year and change ago in Bloomington. All the others were 5 points or less. They want revenge tonight.

7 p.m. – There are fans in the stands for the first this season for Indiana. Only family members were allowed for the season opener in Bloomington, and no fans were allowed during the three games of the Maui Invitational. The Florida State pep band is here, too.

6:50 p.m. — Joey Brunk is in street clothes, as expected, but Al Durham is out on the floor warming up. He's moving around OK, and is in the starting lineup. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front, with Rob Phinisee and Armaan Franklin in the backcourt with Durham. Here's our story from Tuesday's media availability. CLICK HERE

6:30 p.m. — The Big Ten kicked some tail on the first night of the Challenge, going 6-1 with the only loss coming from Purdue. The Boilermakers blew a 20-point lead too, or it would have been a sweep. The Big Ten won the two marquee games too, with Iowa beating North Carolina, and Illinois going to Duke and winning. There's no doubt the Big Ten is the best league in America.