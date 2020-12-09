How To Watch Indiana's Game with Florida State; Game Time, TV, Point Spread

It's a rare rematch in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge when Indiana and Florida State get together again. There's been a change to the tipoff and TV channel, so here's everything you need to know.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — We don''t get rematches very often in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, but we do on Wednesday night when Florida State and Indiana get together for the second consecutive year. This time the matchup is in Tallahassee, and its the first time an Indiana team has played there.

Indiana is 3-1 on the season so far, and got three good tests in the Maui Invitational last week. Florida State is 1-0, opening the season at home with an easy 86-58 win over North Florida.

Indiana is still dealing with some injury issues, most notably to senior center Joey Brunk (back) and Al Durham (ankle)

The Big Ten is off to a good start so far in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. League teams went 6-1 on Tuesday night, with Purdue providing the only loss. The Boilermakers blew a 20-point lead in the 58-54 loss. No league had ever had a clean sweep in one night of play before.

Here are the particulars on Wednesday's game:

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (3-1, 0-0 in the Big Ten) vs. Florida State Seminoles (1-0, 0-0 in the ACC).

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Fla. Latest Line: Florida State is favored by 3 points, according to the DraftKings.com website, as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday. It's the fourth straight game for Indiana where the point spread was three points or less.

Florida State is favored by 3 points, according to the DraftKings.com website, as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday. It's the fourth straight game for Indiana where the point spread was three points or less. Poll rankings: Florida State is ranked No. 20 in the Associated Press poll, and No. 21 in the Coaches Poll. Indiana is receiving votes in both polls, ranking No. 29 in the AP poll and No. 32 in the coaches poll. That's a move up from 32/36 a week ago.

Florida State is ranked No. 20 in the Associated Press poll, and No. 21 in the Coaches Poll. Indiana is receiving votes in both polls, ranking No. 29 in the AP poll and No. 32 in the coaches poll. That's a move up from 32/36 a week ago. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 21 in the Kenpom rankings, moving up six points after last Wednesday's win over Stanford. Florida State is actually a spot behind the Hoosiers at No. 22.

Indiana is No. 21 in the Kenpom rankings, moving up six points after last Wednesday's win over Stanford. Florida State is actually a spot behind the Hoosiers at No. 22. Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 5-0.

Indiana leads the all-time series 5-0. Last meeting: Indiana won 80-64 last year in Bloomington, with Devonte Green leading the way with 30 points.

Here are three things I want to see from the Hoosiers on Wednesday:

1. Handle true road environment

Indiana's three games in the Maui Invitational were played in a bubble with no fans, but that won't be the case Wednesday night. Local health officials are allowing 2,700 fans in Tallahassee, and they will be loud.

Florida State has been great at home during the past five years, going 66-3 (.957 winning percentage). They were 16-0 at home last season, including 10-0 in ACC play, and have won 24 straight home games. They have won 39 nonconference games in a row, the second-longest streak in the nation. Butler (59) has the longest.

2. Hold their own on the boards

Florida State is one of the biggest teams in then country, starting with 6-foot-9 point guard Scottie Barnes and 7-foot-1 center Balsa Koprivica. Trying to win the rebounding battle will be a challenge with Indiana's three-guard lineup.

Indiana coach Archie Miller was thrilled that sophomore guard Armaan Franklin did a good job of the boards in the Maui Invitational, grabbling 18 defensive rebounds in the three games. He'll be an important piece to that part or the game on Wednesday night, too.

3. Trayce Jackson-Davis does his thing

Trayce Jackson-Davis is Indiana's best player, and he showed it in that third-place game against Stanford, scoring a career-high 31 and attracting 11 fouls in the post. It was a nice bounce-back from a sub-par performance in the loss to Texas, which is exactly what his teammates expected from him.

Jackson-Davis admitted he had been rushing things, and he made some changes to his method of attack against Stanford. Florida State is big and deep up front, and they'll throw lots of bodies at him. He's got to need to be creative and patient once again. Indiana needs a big game out of TJD to have a chance to win.

