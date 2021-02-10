LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Northwestern in Real Time

Indiana is on the road in Evanston, Ill., on Wednesday, looking to exact some revenge on a Northwestern team that beat the Hoosiers back in December. Follow along LIVE for news and opinions in real time.

EVANSTON, Ill. – Welcome inside Welsh-Ryan Arena, where tonight the Indiana Hoosiers take on the Northwestern Wildcats. It's not a must-win situation for the Hoosiers, but it's pretty close.

We have a 5:30 p.m. ET tipoff today. The game was moved up from 9 p.m. ET to accommodate some Big Ten scheduled changes. Here's how to watch: CLICK HERE

If you're not familiar with our gameday blog, we'll keep you updated in real time with what's going on in the game, and I'll add my two cents worth of commentary as warranted. The most recent posts are at the top, so just keep refreshing. It's an early start and I know some of you aren't in front of a TV, so I'll be here ears and eyes.

Here we go:

5:57 p.m. ET – Miller Kopp hits a three from the corner and now it's 21-7 Northwestern with 7:25 to go. This is truly embarrassing.

5:53 p.m. ET – Armaan Franklin scores on a runout, making a layup to make it 13-7 at the 10-minute mark. On pace for 28 now. My eyes are bleeding.

5:546 p.m. ET – And the second basket for Indiana comes from Jordan Geronimo, who rebounded a Trayce Jackson-Davis miss and scored. Indiana now 2-for-14 from the field and trails 12-5 with 11:56 to go in the first half. If you're curious, Northwestern ranks No. 10 in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 72 points per game. Indiana on pace to score 24.

5:42 p.m. ET – The shutout ends with an Al Durham three-pointer from the left corner at 14:25.

5:35 p.m. ET – Another ugly start for Indiana, a season tradition. Started out missing their first nine shots. It's the first media timeout and Northwestern leads 3-0.

5:20 p.m. ET – The usual starting lineup for Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Armaan Franklin, Al Durham and Rob Phinisee.

5:15 p.m. – Jerome Hunter is dressed and has been warming up with the Hoosiers. Don't know anything yet though about whether he will play tonight or not. Still a ''coach's decision.'' He was dressed Sunday against Iowa and did not play.

5:10 p.m. ET – Tonight's officials are Bo Borowski, Courtney Green, Edwin Young.

5 p.m. ET – Sad day here in Evanston. Tony Berry, the father of Northwestern freshman Ty Berry, died suddenly Tuesdasy night, and according to Big Ten Network Berry has returned home to Kansas to be with his family. Boo Buie will wear Berry's No. 3 this afternoon against Indiana. Prayers go out to the family. That's terrible news.