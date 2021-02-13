LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with Ohio State in Real Time

No. 4-ranked Ohio State has been on a roll lately, winning eight of nine. The Buckeyes host Indiana today at Noon ET, so follow along in our live blog.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Good afternoon and welcome INSIDE the Value City Arena in Columbus. We're here for a big game this afternoon between No. 4 Ohio State and Indiana.

It's the best game on the college schedule today, and here's how to watch. CLICK HERE

We'll give you all the news and opinions in real time today, so follow along and keep refreshing. The latest stuff with be at the top.

1:06 – Same starters for Indiana.

MY TWO CENTS – Indiana's four freshmen played a combined 19 minutes and didn't score a single point. Didn't even take a single shot. If they're going to be out there, they have to be more aggressive offensively.

12:48 – A bad ending to the half for Indiana, though. A bad turnover from Al Durham, then a forced jumper to end the half that didn't go. We got to the break with Ohio State leading 38-28. E.J. Liddell leads all scorers with 14. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jerome Hunter each with nine for the Hoosiers. Team stats pretty comparable except for the turnovers, where Ohio State has an 8-4 edge.

12:42 – Hoosiers on a 11-0 run of their now, and working their way back into the game. Race Thompson and it's 31-24 Ohio State with 2:52 to go. Buckeyes toss up and air ball and coach Chris Holtmann calls a timeout. Suddenly a game again. Got to 31-26, but Duane Washington Jr. ends the drought with a three-pointer.

12:36 – Another three-pointer by Jerome Hunter, and he's got nine first-half points now. Ohio State leads 31-20 at the final media timeout of the half with 3:45 to go.

12:27 p.m. ET – Jerome Hunter giving the Hoosiers a little boost off the bench. The Ohio native has five quick points, but Indiana still trails 27-13 and the under-8 media timeout.

12:23 p.m. ET – It's 21-7 here now. The same score as it was Wednesday night at Northwestern. These slow starts are so frustrating. Ohio State went on a 19-0 run there.

12:17 p.m. ET – And there's the horrible Indiana start we're used to. More useless possessions on offense without a good look, and Ohio State knocking down shots on the other end. It's quickly 17-6 with 11:57 to go. Archie Miller calls timeout. It sure seems like Indiana is down double digits in the first half of every game these days. That's SIX turnovers already for Indiana.

12:07 p.m. ET – We're at the first media timeout and Ohio State leads 9-6 with 14:37 to go. It's a good sign that Indiana has hit a couple of three-pointers already considering they've been struggling to shoot out of the gate lately. Armaan Franklin and Al Durham with the hoops. E.J. Liddell with five quick points for Ohio State.

Noon ET – Regular starters for the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis up front with Race Thompson, and Armaan Franklin, Rob Phinisee at the guards spots.