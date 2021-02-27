LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with Michigan in Real Time

Indiana tries to snap a two-game losing streak against No. 3-ranked Michigan, the Big Ten leader who is 17-1 on the season. Follow along for the latest news and opinion live from INSIDE Assembly Hall.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Hello and welcome INSIDE Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the final Indiana regular season home game of the year. It feels almost surreal that the season is over, but that's the COVID-infused 2020-21 season.

It's an interesting finale with the struggling Hoosiers taking on No. 3-ranked Michigan, the Big Ten leader, a sure-fire No. 1 in the NCAA Tournament and a team that keeps getting better every game. The Wolverines have beaten two top-10 teams already this week, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 9 Iowa.

Indiana has lost two in a row and is fighting for its NCAA Tournament life now. The game starts at Noon ET and is the national TV game on FOX.

12:49 p.m. We've hit the final media timeout of the half, and Michigan leads 36-28. Franz Wagner (12) and Mike Smith (10) have been hard to contain for the Hoosiers. There's 2:53 to go, and this is a big stretch. Indiana needs to win these final few minutes to stay engaged.

MY TWO CENTS: It took me a while to buy in to this Michigan team this season, but after watching them closely the past month or so, they are really good. They have no weaknesses, which is impressive. The get ahead by 10 here with 4:09 to go, and it looks effortless.

12:38 p.m. – We're at the under-8 timeout after a Hunter Dickinson basket for Michigan. He's fouled too. A free throw coming after the break Michigan leads 27-21. Indiana only has three turnovers so far, a point of emphasis this week with coach Archie Miller.

12:35 – A great pass on a drive from Race Thompson finds Trayce Jackson-Davis coming down the lane. He dunks emphatically and is fouled, but misses the free throw. Michigan leads 22-21.

12:30 – Trey Galloway picks up a hook-and-hold flagrant foul, but Michigan's Austin Davis misses both free throws. Rob Phinisee scores for Indiana on a drive and then after a stop, Trayce Jackson-Davis gets fouled, and makes one of two free throws. Michigan leads 22-19.

12:25 p.m. – In case you were wondering, Indiana forward Race Thompson is wearing a mask for the second straight game. Took a blow to the face during practice on Tuesday. He has six points already to lead the Hoosiers. Al Durham has four. Trayce Jackson-Davis has yet to score, missing his first two shots. We're at a timeout here with Michigan leading 22-16 with 10:40 to go.

12:22 p.m. – With Jerome Hunter starting, I figured that we'd see more of freshman Jordan Geronimo today, and indeed he checks in at the 13:33 mark for Race Thompson. Michigan leads 15-14. Freshman Khristian Lander checks in at the next whistle.

12:10 p.m. – Indiana gets a couple of early threes from Rob Phinisee and Jerome Hunter, which is good to see. Phinisee was 0-for-13 shooting from the field in the past two games. Officials stop the game at 16:18 because of a clock malfunction, so they use that for the first media timeout. Indiana leads 8-7.

12:05 p.m – Officials for today's game: Paul Szelc, Kelly Pfeifer, Donnie Eppley

11:55 p.m. ET – With Armaan Franklin out, Jerome Hunter is getting his first start of the season. I thought that might be the move. He's been decent since coming back from that mini-suspension.

11:45 a.m ET – The huge news from inside Assembly Hall is that Armaan Franklin is not playing today. He's watching warmups with a boot on his injured right ankle. Here's the picture:

Armaan Franklin talks with transfer Parker Stewart. He’s out for Saturday’s game.

11:30 a.m. ET – I am absolutely stunned that the line on this game is going DOWN. Michigan was an 8.5-point favorite this morning, but now it's 7.5. I called my friend Walter Ego, but he said he couldn't talk. "I'm backing up the truck right now,'' he said.