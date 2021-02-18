LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with Minnesota in Real Time

Indiana and Minnesota both have incomplete NCAA Tournament resumes at the moment, so Wednesday night's showdown at Assembly Hall has a lot at stake. Follow along in real time in our live blog.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Greetings from INSIDE Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It's chilly outside, but it should get nice and hot in here tonight when Indiana takes on Minnesota in a big game for both teams.

We've got two middle-of the-pack Big Ten teams getting together, with both of them trying to add on to their NCAA Tournament resume. It's another late mid-week TV game. Here's how to watch, plus the latest point spread and my three keys to the game: CLICK HERE

If you're not familiar with our live blog, here's how it works: I'll keep you updating in real test with everything that's going on in the game, plus share an opinion or two along the way. The comments are time-stamped, and the most recent ones are at the top, so just keep refreshing.

OK, let's roll.

8:40 p.m. ET – Indiana is 3-4 at home in Big Ten, and lost as favorites three times (Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers). The Hoosiers are favored by 6.5 points heading into this one. They beat Penn State at home but didn't cover, and beat Maryland and covered. The third win was against Iowa, where they were underdogs but won outright anyway. Other loss was to Illinois, where Indiana was a 3-point underdog at home and lost by 4 in overtime.

8:30 p.m. ET – Now Robbins is out with the Gophers as they've returned to the floor. Moving around gingerly, though.

8:20 p.m. ET – Some injuries updates. Down on the Minnesota end during warmups, no sign of either Gabe Kalscheur (broken hand) or 7-foot center Liam Robbins (ankle).

8:10 p.m. ET – Indiana's basketball managers getting in a little pre-game laugh on Twitter after Trayce Jackson-Davis took a spill off a stool on Sunday at Ohio State.

PARKER STEWART UPDATE: Indiana coach Archie Miller talked about transfer Parker Stewart on his radio show Monday night. There's o timetable for him to play this season, but he is practicing with the team now and working out. For the story, CLICK HERE

Indiana coach Archie Miller talked about transfer Parker Stewart on his radio show Monday night. There's o timetable for him to play this season, but he is practicing with the team now and working out.

The Hoosiers are currently projected to be a "last four in" team in the NCAA Tournament. BIG TEN POWER RANKINGS: For Tom Brew's latest Big Ten power rankings, CLICK HERE

For Tom Brew's latest Big Ten power rankings, INDIANA IN MUST-WIN TERRITORY: Indiana has two vital games for its tournament hopes this week. CLICK HERE

