LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Michigan State in Real Time

Indiana has lost three straight and is on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble now. The Hoosiers are in East Lansing tonight to take on Michigan State for the second time in 10 days.

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Greetings from INSIDE the Breslin Center, where we are here for Indiana's final out-of-state game of the regular season. Welcome to our live blog, where we deliver the news in real time, and toss in a dash of opinion along the way, too.

So here we go:

8:10 p.m. -- Indiana has missed its first five shots from the field, and all five starters have missed one each. I guess that's a balanced attack. Trayce Jackson-Davis gets the first basket on an offensive rebound and at the first media timeout, Indiana leads 5-4 with 14:57 to go.

8:05 p.m. - Michigan State giving Trayce Jackson-Davis much more respect tonight than they did in the first game 10 days ago, when he went off for 34 points against mostly single coverage. They've doubled him in the post, and doubled him when he's rolled to the rim after a handoff, too.

7:45 p.m -- Jerome Hunter gets his second career start with Armaan Franklin (foot) out. He's joined in the starting lineup by Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Rob Phinisee and Al Durham.

7:35 p.m. - Michigan State is back to being a 3.5-point favorite on the DraftKings site. It started there this morning, dipped to 2.5 as Indiana flowed it, but now has gone back up.

7:30 p.m. ET - This is Michigan State's fifth game in 11 days as they try to make up everything from their COVID pause. They looked like they were out of gas Saturday in that loss at Maryland, so it will be interesting to see what kind of legs they have early. Being home will help, fans or no fans.

Indiana’s Armaan Franklin and Parker Stewart sit on the bench while the Hoosiers warm up at Michigan State. (Tom Brew photo)

7:15 p.m. ET - Indiana guard Armaan Franklin is not playing tonight, which is no surprise. He's in street clothes, sitting on the bench with Parker Stewart while the Hoosiers warm up.

Both teams are currently on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament, and the loser tonight is almost certainly out unless something crazy happens in the Big Ten Tournament. Here's the latest bracketology.