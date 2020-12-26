HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Illinois in Real Time from Inside the State Farm Center

Indiana has its first Big Ten road game of the season on Saturday when it takes on No. 18 Illinois at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Follow along for news and views in real time.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Indiana has hit the road for its first Big Ten road trip of the season. We're stopping today in here at the State Farm Center in Champaign for a tough matchup with No. 18 Illinois.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET. For all the information on how to watch the game, including TV information, point spreads and series history. CLICK HERE

We'll keep you updated with news and views live from inside the arena throughout the game, 

Just keep refreshing all afternoon. The most recent hits will be at the top. 

3:30 p.m. – I had an enormous amount of conversation all day on my "3 things I want to see story this morning. Lots of people are thinking that veteran guards Al Durham and Rob Phinisee are going to step up and have a big game today. They were 1-for-9 combined in the loss to Northwestern on Wednesday, and 0-for-5 from three. A bounce-back would be huge. 

3:15 p.m. – This year's game will have to go a long way to top the matchup here last March, which Illinois won 67-66. That was a battle from start to finish.

3 p.m. ET – First the bad news, though it's not at all unexpected. Senior center Joey Brunk is in street clothes once again, so he'll miss his ninth straight game with a back injury. 

