LIVE BLOG: News, Views in Realtime During Indiana's Game with Butler

It's the 10th rendition of the Crossroads Classic here at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, and it's certainly the most unique. No fans, but Butler and Indiana are battling it out in Game 1 with bragging rights on the line. Both teams are 6-3 in this event.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Good morning, everyone. We don't to say that very often with Indiana basketball games, but this is a rare 11:30 a.m. ET start. It's Indiana vs. Butler in the 10th annual Crossroads Classic, and I am here inside to keep you updated on all that goes on.

If you're not familiar with our live blog, I'll keep you updated with what's going on in the game, plus share opinions with you as well.

The most recent entries are a the top, so just keep refreshing. So here we go;

11:35 a.m. ET – Al Durham and Armaan Frankling get things started for Indiana with consecutive three-pointers. That's a nice start for a team that has struggled from distance all year. The Hoosiers hit 13 last Sunday, and that was their first game over five made three-pointers all year.

11:20 a.m. ET – It might surprise many of you that Indiana was a 7.5-point favorite to win this game. I know the Butler lineup is a bit depleted, but that sounds like a lot to me.

11:10 a.m. ET – For the seventh straight game, Indiana center Joey Brunk isn't available. Still out with a bad back. He's is street clothes today. If you had gray slacks and a white polo in the fashion poll, you win.

11 a.m. ET — This is my first time back in Bankers Life Fieldhouse since they finished their renovations, and the place looks great. It's a real shame that there are no fans allowed today, just a handful of family members and friends.