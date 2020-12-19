How to Watch Indiana's Game Vs. Butler on Saturday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For nearly a decade, the Christmas gift for basketball fans across the state of Indiana has been the Crossroads Classic. It brings teams – and fan bases — together at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for an annual doubleheader, and it's consistently been one of the best days on the hoops calendar.

It will be different this year, of course, with fans not being allowed for Saturday's two games, first with Indiana taking on Butler and then Purdue challenging Notre Dame. It will be fun basketball, but for the state's rabid fan bases, watching on TV is going to be the only option. (My live blog is a close second though, because I will be in the arena. Please follow along later.)

This is the last nonconference game for Indiana, which dives into Big Ten play on Wednesday at home against Northwestern. The Hoosiers will be well prepared for the gauntlet. This is their fifth game already against teams with NCAA Tournament aspirations.

"We have a lot of respect for Butler and for this event. It will definitely feel different without the crowd,'' Indiana coach Archie Miller said Friday. "That is part of what makes it so special, so that is a little disappointing. All and all, when you are playing against Butler, we have a tremendous amount of respect for those guys. We know the game is going to be absolutely a bear and it’s a great nonconference opponent for us as we finish up our nonconference slate.

''To be able to get all seven nonconference games before we head to conference was essential to us. We feel like our schedule strength is as good as anyone in the country and it has prepared us for the long grind. We are excited to play, get back to work and get back on the floor.''

Here are the particulars on Saturday's game:

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (4-2, 0-0 in the Big Ten) vs. Butler Bulldogs (1-1, 0-1 in Big East)

Crossroads Classic. When : 11:30 a.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 19.

: 11:30 a.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 19. Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind. Latest Line: Indiana is favored by 7.5 points according to the DraftKings.com website as of 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Indiana is favored by 7.5 points according to the DraftKings.com website as of 6 a.m. on Saturday morning. Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked. Indiana is receiving votes in both polls, ranking No. 32 in the AP poll and No. 35 in the coaches poll.

Neither team is ranked. Indiana is receiving votes in both polls, ranking No. 32 in the AP poll and No. 35 in the coaches poll. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 17 in the Kenpom rankings, moving up from No. 21 after last week's win over North Alabama. Butler is No. 64. This is Indiana's fifth game this season against an opponent in the top-64.

Indiana is No. 17 in the Kenpom rankings, moving up from No. 21 after last week's win over North Alabama. Butler is No. 64. This is Indiana's fifth game this season against an opponent in the top-64. Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 39-15.

Indiana leads the all-time series 39-15. Last meeting: Indiana won 71-68 in this event two years ago, clinching the game on a dramatic three-pointer by then-freshman guard Rob Phinisee.

Indiana won 71-68 in this event two years ago, clinching the game on a dramatic three-pointer by then-freshman guard Rob Phinisee. TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Announcers: Vince Welch and Stephen Bardo

Vince Welch and Stephen Bardo Radio: Indiana Radio Network

Indiana Radio Network Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Streaming: IUHoosiers.com/broadcast

IUHoosiers.com/broadcast Game 2: Second game is Notre Dame vs, Purdue at 2:30 p.m. ET., and will be televised on ESPN2.

Here are three things I want to see from the Hoosiers on Saturday:

1. Continue the Indy magic

Indiana is 6-3 in the Crossroads Classic, tied for the best record in the event with Butler, so that adds a little extra meaning to Saturday's game. The Hoosiers have had some dramatic victories lately. Two years ago was the day that Rob Phinisee became ''Big Shot Rob,'' hitting a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Indiana a 71-68 win.

Last year wasn't quite as dramatic, but it was awfully close, with freshman Armaan Franklin going nuts in his hometown against Notre Dame. He made four three-pointers and scored 17 points, with the last three coming with 14 seconds left to secure the win for the Hoosiers. Franklin also had a big game there during the Big Ten tournament last March, scoring 13 points against Nebraska. Franklin is coming off a career game, scoring 19 points against North Alabama last Sunday.

When Indiana met Butler two years ago, Rob Phinisee (10) hit the game-winning shot. Butler's Joey Brunk (50) is now Phinisee's teammate with the Hoosiers. (USA TODAY Sports)

2. Bring your own energy

The best thing about the Crossroad Classic the first nine years was that it brought together all four fan bases of the four biggest basketball programs in the stat. That's not the case this year, of course, with COVID-19 forcing the games to be played in a near-empty Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Only family and a few friends are allowed in.

Indiana's players are getting used to this through six games, and what they've learned so far is that you've got to bring your own juice. Butler will bring it, that you know. It's a program tradition, so Indiana will need to get off to a good start. Butler has only been able to play two games so far, and the Bulldogs aren't really sure what they have. It would be good to put doubt into their minds early.

3. Stay hot from the perimeter

Indiana has struggled to knock down shots this season, but that changed last Sunday when the Hoosiers made 13 three-pointers against North Alabama. That was the first time all season where they had made more than five long balls in a game.

That's a trend that needs to continue. One of the reasons why Indiana went to a three-guard set was to get better shooting on the floor. It hasn't really worked out that way so far, at least until Sunday. Indiana needs to make at least 10 three-pointers a game to be efficient on offense, so let's make that the barometer Saturday.

