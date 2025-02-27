LIVE BLOG: Follow Along As Indiana Basketball Hosts Penn State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Welcome to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana hosts Penn State in the penultimate home game of the season.
Indiana is fresh off of its 73-58 victory over then-No. 13 Purdue on Sunday. The second half was the best the Hoosiers have looked all season, but it's only as good as your next performance.
Penn State is playing better too. Two wins on the bounce after seven straight losses. Included was a road win at Minnesota, so the Nittany Lions are feeling good about themselves and they tend to give the Hoosiers problems.
• Injury report: Nothing new for either team. Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton are listed out for the Hoosiers. Puff Johnson is listed out for Penn State. None of those players have been active recently for their teams.
• As Indiana emerged from the locker room for their final pregame shootaround 30 minutes before tipoff, Malik Reneau was not on the floor. Something that obviously bears watching.
• Penn State won handily when they came into Assembly Hall last season. Penn State won 85-71. It seemed to be a low ebb at the time, but after a win at Ohio State later that week, the Hoosiers lost four in a row. Since then, Indiana has beaten Penn State twice, albeit in close games. We'll learn a lot about how committed Indiana is to maintain the high level of play they demonstrated against Purdue.
• I intend to write about Big Ten Tournament scenarios tomorrow once some more games are in the books. I'm not sure fans are that engaged in the Big Ten Tournament ... because they've never had to be before. Don't forget that three teams won't make it as the Big Ten adopted a 15-team format. It's highly unlikely Indiana will miss and a win tonight would likely remove any doubt.
Some years, there's certain seed lines you want to avoid. Not sure that's as important this season. Indiana has been competitive with the teams mostly likely to get the double byes - Michigan State, Michigan, Purdue and Maryland. Wisconsin is the only contender that truly got the measure of the Hoosiers.
• Starters: Indiana - Oumar Ballo, Mackenzie Mgbako, Luke Goode, Anthony Leal, Trey Galloway.
Penn State - Ace Baldwin Jr., D'Marco Dunn, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Zach Hicks, Freddie Dilone.
• Since the announcement was made that Mike Woodson was leaving, the pregame booing has largely disappeared. No need to pour salt in the wound.
• Reneau is not on the floor for the final pregame warmup. He is at Assembly Hall and was seen in uniform earlier tonight. Social media chatter that he's sick, but that's unconfirmed.
• Hopefully we can have the kind of drama they had in College Park, Md. just now. Tre Holloman with a buzzer beater from just beyond mid-court to lift Michigan State to a victory over Maryland. Michigan State hasn't clinched anything yet, but what a big win that is in their quest to win the Big Ten.
