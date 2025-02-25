How To Watch Indiana Men’s Basketball Against Penn State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s 73-58 victory over Purdue on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall was a good ending to the stretch in which the Hoosiers played 11 Quad 1 games in a row.
Indiana didn’t exactly thrive in this punishing stretch of the schedule as they finished 3-8. The wins were all surprises – road victories at Ohio State and Michigan State and the easy home win against Purdue – but the accumulation of losses put the Hoosiers smack dab on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Still, it was a better fate than the predicted outcomes the metric sites had in mind for the Hoosiers. All of the games were predicted to be losses on kenpom.com. Indiana was able to beat its predicted doom and gave itself a chance to make the NCAA Tournament.
Penn State, tonight’s opponent for an 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, is the first team Indiana has been predicted by the metric sites to beat since the Hoosiers played Southern California on Jan. 8. The Hoosiers are predicted by Kenpom to be a five-point winner.
This time? Indiana needs to live up to the predicted outcome. The Hoosiers have no margin for error in its quest to make the NCAA Tournament. A home loss to Penn State would be a Quad 2 loss and make Indiana 7-12 in Quad 1-2 games. It would undo some of the good Indiana created for itself with the win over Purdue.
How To Watch Penn State at Indiana
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (16-11, 7-9) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (15-13, 5-12).
- What: Indiana hosts Penn State in a Big Ten Conference home game.
- When: 8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Feb. 26.
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network.
- Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), LaPhonso Ellis (analyst)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates).
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame).
- Recent results: Indiana defeated Purdue 73-58 on Sunday. Penn State won 69-60 at Minnesota on Saturday, the Nittany Lions’ second win in a row after it had suffered a seven-game losing streak.
- Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 12-4 at home, 1-2 in neutral site games and 3-5 in official road games. (The NCAA counts the game against Penn State at the Palestra as a road game.) Penn State is 11-5 in home games, 2-1 in neutral site games and 2-7 in true road games.
- Series history: Indiana leads 44-17. Indiana defeated Penn State 77-71 on Jan. 5 in the previous season meeting at the Palestra in Philadelphia. While Indiana has won the last two meetings, Penn State won the previous four, including an 85-71 victory inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall during the 2023-24 season.
- Point spread: No line available at publication time.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
• Guards (as officially listed): Myles Rice (10.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.7 apg), Luke Goode (9.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg), Trey Galloway (7.7 ppg, 4.2 apg), Kanaan Carlyle (4.3 ppg), Anthony Leal (3.2 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Oumar Ballo (13.4 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 2.2 apg), Malik Reneau (12.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg), Mackenzie Mgbako (12.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg), Bryson Tucker (5.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg), Langdon Hatton (2.2 ppg).
Penn State Nittany Lions
• Guards: Ace Baldwin Jr. (13.7 ppg, 7.3 apg), Nicholas Kern (11.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg), Freddie Dilone (9.3 ppg), D’Marco Dunn (7.6 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Yanic Konan Niederhauser (12.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg), Zach Hicks (11.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg), Kachi Nzeh (2.9 ppg).
Kenpom rankings
Projected score: Indiana 79, Penn State 74.
Indiana Hoosiers
• Overall: 50.
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 48
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 59
• Strength of schedule: 141
• Preseason: 39
Penn State Nittany Lions
• Overall: 67.
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 86
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 60
• Strength of schedule: 359
• Preseason: 61
Meet the coaches
• Mike Rhoades, Penn State: Mike Rhoades is 31-30 in his second season at Penn State. Rhoades was hired from Virginia Commonwealth where he was 129-61 in six seasons with three NCAA Tournament appearances. Prior to that, Rhoades was 47-52 in three seasons at Rice, but was 23-12 in his final season at the academically rigorous Houston private school. Rhoades was also head coach at Division III Randolph-Macon with a 197-76 record from 1999-2009. Overall, Rhoades is 404-219 as a head coach. Before his head coaching career, Rhoades was an assistant at VCU (2009-14) and Randolph-Macon (1996-99).
• Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 79-51 overall record and a 38-38 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
