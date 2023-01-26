Skip to main content

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Minnesota in Real Time

Indiana is back in Minnesota on Wednesday night and native son Race Thompson is back in the starting lineup for the Hoosiers. Here's our live blog straight from press row, where we'll keep you updated in real time.
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn, — Indiana is looking for its fourth straight win on Wednesday night in the 95-year-old ''Barn'' called Williams Arena. It's the Hoosiers and the last-place Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Welcome to our live blog, where you'll get all the news and views in real time straight from press row. It's a big game for the Hoosiers, who are looking to get over .500 in the Big Ten for the first time all year. Just keep refreshing, with all the latest posts on top. We'll throw in highlights and opinion as well.

The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and is being televised on the Big Ten Network. Here's how to watch, with our preview of the game. CLICK HERE

Enjoy the game!

8:55 p.m. — Minnesota is down to just seven scholarship players tonight because of injuries and sickness. They'll start Jamison Battle, Taurus Samuels, Ta'lon Cooper, Joshua Ola-Joseph and Treyton Thompson.  

8:45 p.m, ET — Race Thompson is back in the starting lineup tonight, replacing Jordan Geronimo. Thompson, who's from Minnesota, gets hits first start since the Jan. 5 game at Iowa, when he sprained his MCL. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Miller Kopp, Trey Galloway and Jalen Hood-Schifino are the other starters.

8:40 p.m. ET — Indiana center Logan Duncomb didn't make the trip either, He's back home in Bloomington, with a non-COVID related illness.

8:30 p.m.  ET — The big early news, of course, is that Indiana coach Mike Woodson is not with the team tonight. He's missing the game because of COVID. Yasir Rosemond will coach the game.

