LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Illinois in Real Time

Welcome to Champaign, where Indiana is set to tangle with Illinois in a critical Big Ten game on Thursday night. Here's our live blog, with news and views straight from press row.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill — Indiana is back on the road on Thursday night, taking on Illinois in a critical Big Ten game for both teams. Welcome to our live blog, where we will keep you updated with the news and views from the game live from press row here at the State Farm Center.

Illinois has won four games in a row and are playing well. Indiana has lost three of four, but won the last time out, looking good in beating Wisconsin 63-45 last Saturday. They are a6.5-point favorite over the Hoosiers at game time.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET, and is on FOX Sports 1. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch the game, with a full preview as well. CLICK HERE All the latest items are at the top, so just keep refreshing. Enjoy the game!

8:15 p.m. — Same starting lineup for Indiana: It's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo up front, with Miller Kopp, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway on the perimeter.

8:10 p.m. — The Illinois students are prepped and primed to give Indiana some grief tonight. They've been emailing notes about IU players all day, and have some nasty chants planned. They also have some newspapers ready.

