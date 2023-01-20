LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Illinois in Real Time
CHAMPAIGN, Ill — Indiana is back on the road on Thursday night, taking on Illinois in a critical Big Ten game for both teams. Welcome to our live blog, where we will keep you updated with the news and views from the game live from press row here at the State Farm Center.
Illinois has won four games in a row and are playing well. Indiana has lost three of four, but won the last time out, looking good in beating Wisconsin 63-45 last Saturday. They are a6.5-point favorite over the Hoosiers at game time.
The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET, and is on FOX Sports 1. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch the game, with a full preview as well. CLICK HERE All the latest items are at the top, so just keep refreshing. Enjoy the game!
8:15 p.m. — Same starting lineup for Indiana: It's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo up front, with Miller Kopp, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway on the perimeter.
8:10 p.m. — The Illinois students are prepped and primed to give Indiana some grief tonight. They've been emailing notes about IU players all day, and have some nasty chants planned. They also have some newspapers ready.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOW TO WATCH INDIANA-ILLINOIS: Indiana basketball (11-6, 2-4) battles the Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 4-3) on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA LOOKING FOR FIRST BIG TEN ROAD WIN: Indiana basketball hasn't won a game away from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall since Nov. 20. The Hoosiers are 0-3 in Big Ten road games and play at Illinois, winners of four in a row, on Thursday. CLICK HERE
- WOODSON RADIO SHOW: Coach Mike Woodson appeared on his weekly radio show "Inside Indiana Basketball" alongside play-by-play announcer Don Fischer on Tuesday night to recap Indiana's win over Wisconsin, discuss coaching philosophies and preview the upcoming Illinois game. CLICK HERE
- UNDERWOOD PREVIEWS INDIANA: Before Illinois' home game against Indiana on Thursday, coach Brad Underwood met with the media to discuss the importance of this game, guarding Trayce Jackson-Davis, his team's four-game win streak and more. CLICK HERE
- COLUMN – MORE SHOTS FOR MILLER KOPP: When asked about getting more shots for Miller Kopp, Indiana coach Mike Woodson didn't consider it a high priority. But with two starters out, Kopp needs to have a bigger role in the offense. He played 26 minutes Saturday before taking his first shot, and that just can't happen for Indiana to be at its best offensively. CLICK HERE