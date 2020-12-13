LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With North Alabama in Real Time

Indiana looks to improve to 4-2 on the season as it hosts North Alabama. Follow along with our live blog for updates and opinions in real time.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to Assembly Hall as Indiana returns home for the first time since its season-opener.

The Hoosiers will be taking on North Alabama to try to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Keep refreshing for the latest news and opinions, and I'll try to answer your questions as we go along too.

Here we go:

12:38 p.m. ET — Anthony Leal gets his first-career point as a Hoosier at the free-throw line. He missed the second, but special moment for the hometown kid.

12:34 p.m. ET — Indiana is on a 12-2 run over the last 5:47 and are now in the double bonus for the rest of the half. Hoosiers lead 23-9 with 7:24 left in the first half.

12:21 p.m. ET — Trey Galloway is providing a spark for Indiana off the bench in transition. He threw down a big dunk and got an alley-oop from Franklin. Indiana leads 15-7 with 12:14 left in the first half.

12:12 p.m. ET — North Alabama finally finds its first basket, and it's from a goaltend from Jackson-Davis. Indiana leads 7-2 at the under-16 timeout. Trey Galloway and Jerome Hunter are the first two off the bench for Indiana.

12:10 p.m. ET — Indiana has been really solid defensively so far. Hoosiers are getting to the free-throw line often. Indiana leads North Alabama 7-0 so far.

11:41 a.m. ET — The starters for Indiana remain the same: Al Durham, Rob Phinisee, Armaan Franklin, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson.

11:33 a.m. ET — Indiana has taken the floor for warm-ups, and as expected, Joey Brunk is in street clothes again. He is dealing with a sore back. Al Durham is warming up, though.

GAME NOTES: North Alabama faces Indiana for the second time today. The Lions are 0-1 in the official series, falling 91-65 last season at Assembly Hall.

A UNA win would be the first in program history against Indiana or any other team from the Big Ten Conference.

HOW TO WATCH: For TV times, channels and everything you need to know about today's game, CLICK HERE.