How to Watch Indiana's Game Vs. North Alabama on Sunday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Here's everything you need to know about Indiana's basketball game with North Alabama on Sunday, plus three things I want to see from the Hoosiers today.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – When the NCAA shortened the college basketball season by two weeks, it basically gutted Indiana's schedule of nonconference home games. They wound up with only two, and the last one is Sunday against North Alabama.

The two teams met last year in Assembly Hall, with Indiana wining 91-65 on Nov. 12. They meet again thanks to some last-minute phone calls that put the game together. Here's that story from earlier today. CLICK HERE

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network, so check your local listings to know which channel that is on your TV system. On DirecTV, it's Channel 610, on Dish Network it's 450, and on AT&T UVerse, it's 1650 for their high-definition channel. It can also be streamed online on FoxSports app.

Here are the particulars on Sunday's game:

Who: North Alabama Lions (2-1, 0-0 in the Atlantic Sun) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-2, 0-0 in the Big Ten) vs. Florida State Seminoles (1-0, 0-0 in the ACC).

Here are three things I want to see from the Hoosiers on Wednesday:

1. Get the freshmen comfortable

Indiana's schedule has been so difficult to open the season that their four heralded freshmen have really had to learn the college game on the fly. It hasn't really gone particularly well, so this might be the perfect opportunity for them to get some quality minutes and loosen up a little bit.

This group was supposed to add some much-needed perimeter shooting, but it hasn't happened yet. The group of Trey Galloway, Khristian Lander, Jordan Geromino and Anthony Leal are just 4-for-25 from three-point range (16 percent). Sometimes you just need a game to kick-start some confidence, and this might be the perfect day for that to happen.

2. Keep Trayce rolling

It's no surprise that Indiana sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis has been the Hoosiers' best player so far, and it will be nice for him to continue to dominate.

Jackson-Davis is averaging 22.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, with two double-doubles. He had a career-high 31 points in a win against Stanford, and a career-high 17 rebounds in the loss to Florida State on Wednesday. This is his chance to dominate inside. He had 20 points against North Alabama a year, and made 14-of-15 free throws.

3. Cover the 3-point line well

North Alabama likes to hoist up on a lot of three-pointers every game, and they're average 10 makes per game so far this season. This will be a good test for Indiana's three-guard set, which will have to extend its defense and keep the Lions from getting on a roll from deep.

It's wouldn't be a bad thing to hit some threes of their own. Indiana has made only 21 shots from deep in five games. They really need to add that perimeter threat to their arsenal.

