LIVE BLOG: Indiana Men's Basketball Takes On South Carolina
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Hello from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall! Indiana tries to improve to 3-0 today as the Hoosiers welcome South Carolina to Bloomington for a Big Ten vs. SEC battle.
South Carolina is the only Power Five school to come to Bloomington this season. It's the only Power Five school Indiana plays at all outside of Battle 4 Atlantis.
That's a shame. I'm sure Indiana fans would like a bit more juice in their nonconference schedule. Indiana has to make sure it takes care of business in a big way against its mid-major and lower-major foes and take care of the Power Five teams they do play.
• South Carolina 4-0, 1800 1H. Indiana fans who want a perimeter game aren't going to be happy. Indiana's first four shots are all in the lane and none have been converted. Oumar Ballo forced one of them. Malik Reneau missed another hook.
• Indiana 7-4, 1558 1H. Nice recovery on the offensive end by the Hoosiers after the 0-for-4 start. Mackenzie Mgbako scored a transition dunk to get the Hoosiers moving in the right direction. After that, a very encouraging sign as Kanaan Carlyle passed out of the lane out to Myles Rice on the right wing. Rice drained his first 3-point attempt of the game to put the Hoosiers in front. Another Mgbako bucket came after he beat his man off the dribble.
Indiana has tuned up its defense too after the Hoosiers got worked on South Carolina's first two possessions.
• Former Hoosiers Kel'El Ware and Thomas Bryant, both now with the Miami Heat, are both at the game and both got loud ovations when shown on the videoboard. Miami played the Indiana Pacers last night.
Pregame
• Mackenzie Mgbako is winning over the people. He got the biggest pregame ovation. Averaging 24.5 points per game will do that.
• Starters: Indiana - Oumar Ballo, Mackenzie Mgbako, Myles RIce, Malik Reneau, Kanaan Carlyle.
South Carolina - Jacobi Wright, Jamarii Thomas, Nick Pringle, Myles Stute, Collin Murray-Boyles.
• The pregame availability report listed Jakai Newton and Anthony Leal as out. Newton played a bit against Eastern Illinois, but as Mike Woodson has said throughout Newton's career, he has good and bad days. Leal got hurt in the Tennessee exhibition and is expected to be out for a while.
Gabe Cupps was listed as questionable on the report, but has warmed up and should be available.
• South Carolina was a surprise team in the SEC in 2024, but most of those players have departed. The Gamecocks deliberately went with olders players in 2024 as coach Lamont Paris wanted to infuse some immediate experience into the roster and it worked well. The Gamecocks were 26-8 and made it to the NCAA Tournament.
• If you missed it, four-star recruit Bryson Tiller committed to Kansas today. He had listed Indiana as one of his finalists, but there was little buzz surrounding Tiller and the Hoosiers, so his decision wasn't a big surprise.