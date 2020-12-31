LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana’s Game With Penn State in Real Time
Indiana is back in action on Wednesday night, looking for his first Big Ten win of the season against Penn State. Here is our live blog.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It’s game night for Indiana, so that means it’s LIVE BLOG time, too. The opposition tonight is Penn State.
Game tim us at 8:30 p.m. ET. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.
Let’s start with the bad news. Indiana senior Joey Brunk underwent back surgery on Wednesday morning. It’s been bothering him since the preseason. He’s out “indefinitely ” according to a release from the school.