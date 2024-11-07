Hoosiers Now

LIVE BLOG: No. 25 Indiana Women's Basketball Takes On Harvard

Indiana's women's basketball team tries to improve to 2-0 as the Hoosiers face their second Ivy league opponent of the season.

Indiana's Karoline Striplin (11) looks to score during the Indiana versus Brown women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.
Indiana's Karoline Striplin (11) looks to score during the Indiana versus Brown women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Welcome to Indiana women's basketball. Todd Golden is here tonight on the live blog as the 25th-ranked Indiana women take on Harvard at 7 p.m. ET.

Indiana won its season opener on Monday with an 82-60 victory over Brown, like Harvard, from the Ivy League.

Harvard (1-0) won its opener as the Crimson defeated UMass 71-58 in Cambridge, Mass.

Follow along as we chronicle the action.

Pregame

Starters - Indiana: Shay Ciezki, Yarden Garzon, Chloe Moore-McNeil, Sydney Parrish, Lilly Meister.

Harvard: Gabby Anderson, Lydia Chatira, Elena Rodriguez, Harmoni Turner, Saniyah Glenn.

• The Big Ten availability report lists Lexus Bargesser and Lenee Beaumont as out. So Indiana's personnel dynamic will be the same as it was on Monday against Brown.

• The statistic that stands out in Harvard's win over UMass was the 33 turnovers Harvard forced. When UMass was able to stay turnover-free, they actually shot the ball well - 44.2%. Obviously, Indiana will have to be careful with the ball against the Crimson.

• Offensively, Harvard will shoot its share of threes. The Crimson hoisted 26 3-pointers against UMass, making eight of them. Gabby Anderson was their most accurate 3-point shooter by far as she was 4 of 7 in Harvard's victory.

• Teri Moren was critical of the Hoosiers after their win over Brown. Cited defensive lapses and used words like "undisciplined" to describe Indiana's effort. I thought as I watched the game that Indiana kind of coasted after building a lead, Brown did cut its deficit to 11 at one point, but I didn't walk out off the floor postgame thinking it was anything serious.

That's why I'm not a coach! It's not my job to set standards. It is Teri Moren's job and she sent a clear message on Monday that Indiana's performance wasn't to her standard. That's what good coaches do. Her words may have taken some people by surprise, but in setting a tone, it was done to make the Hoosiers better.

• Here's our How To Watch story. The game is on Big Ten-plus tonight. If you don't want to fork over money for Big Ten-plus, I've got you here on the live blog.

