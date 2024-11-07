LIVE BLOG: No. 25 Indiana Women's Basketball Takes On Harvard
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Welcome to Indiana women's basketball. Todd Golden is here tonight on the live blog as the 25th-ranked Indiana women take on Harvard at 7 p.m. ET.
Indiana won its season opener on Monday with an 82-60 victory over Brown, like Harvard, from the Ivy League.
Harvard (1-0) won its opener as the Crimson defeated UMass 71-58 in Cambridge, Mass.
Follow along as we chronicle the action.
Pregame
• Starters - Indiana: Shay Ciezki, Yarden Garzon, Chloe Moore-McNeil, Sydney Parrish, Lilly Meister.
Harvard: Gabby Anderson, Lydia Chatira, Elena Rodriguez, Harmoni Turner, Saniyah Glenn.
• The Big Ten availability report lists Lexus Bargesser and Lenee Beaumont as out. So Indiana's personnel dynamic will be the same as it was on Monday against Brown.
• The statistic that stands out in Harvard's win over UMass was the 33 turnovers Harvard forced. When UMass was able to stay turnover-free, they actually shot the ball well - 44.2%. Obviously, Indiana will have to be careful with the ball against the Crimson.
• Offensively, Harvard will shoot its share of threes. The Crimson hoisted 26 3-pointers against UMass, making eight of them. Gabby Anderson was their most accurate 3-point shooter by far as she was 4 of 7 in Harvard's victory.
• Teri Moren was critical of the Hoosiers after their win over Brown. Cited defensive lapses and used words like "undisciplined" to describe Indiana's effort. I thought as I watched the game that Indiana kind of coasted after building a lead, Brown did cut its deficit to 11 at one point, but I didn't walk out off the floor postgame thinking it was anything serious.
That's why I'm not a coach! It's not my job to set standards. It is Teri Moren's job and she sent a clear message on Monday that Indiana's performance wasn't to her standard. That's what good coaches do. Her words may have taken some people by surprise, but in setting a tone, it was done to make the Hoosiers better.
• Here's our How To Watch story. The game is on Big Ten-plus tonight. If you don't want to fork over money for Big Ten-plus, I've got you here on the live blog.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- INDIANA WOMEN WIN OPENER, BUT MOREN NOT PLEASED: Indiana coach Teri Moren lit into the Hoosiers after an 82-60 win over Brown on Monday in the regular season opener. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT MOREN SAID: Teri Moren was not satisfied with Indiana's performance in the women's basketball opener on Monday. CLICK HERE
- IU WOMEN CLAMP DOWN ON MARYVILLE: In an exhibition romp, Indiana rolled past Division II Maryville. CLICK HERE.