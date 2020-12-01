LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with Texas in Real Time

Indiana gets its first test against a ranked team this season when it takes on No. 17 Texas in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational. Here is our LIVE BLOG to keep you updated with news and opinions throughout the game in real time.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Hello everyone and welcome back to the Harrah's Cherokee Center here in beautiful downtown Asheville. It's time for the semifinals of the Maui Invitational, with Indiana taking on No. 17 Texas in the first semifinal.

It's No. 14 North Carolina and Stanford in the second game, which should start around 4 p.m. ET. Both games are on ESPN. We'll keep you up-to-date on everything that goes on through the game, with the news and some opinion thrown in.

MY TWO CENTS @ 1:20 — The first two games this season have been about Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson dominating, but this game is about the guards for Indiana. Texas has an experienced and explosive backcourt, and it's going to be up to the Hoosiers to match them stride for stride. Rob Phinisee's been a little quiet so far, and it'll be a good day for him to get going. Al Durham got hot in the second half, and Indiana needs that to carry over.

1:10 – There's been enormous response to my column this morning ripping Bill Walton and wondering why ESPN still has him doing games. The best line from a reader? "Great column, Tom. I'm deaf, but he is so bad that I even have to turn off my closed captioning.'' The link to the column is below.

1:05 p.m. ET — Indiana is the home team on the bracket today, so they'll be wearing the white uniforms. Here's the link to my story earlier about how to watch and some notes on what I'd like to see. CLICK HERE

1 p.m. ET — It's another beautiful day in Asheville. Chilly, but plenty of sunshine and just the occasional snow flurry in this western North Carolina mountain city. I didn't know it was the childhood home of North Carolina coach Roy Williams until I got here. They've done a nice job of hosting and running a tight ship in terms of keeping everyone safe and COVID free. That, I appreciate.

Related stories on Indiana basketball