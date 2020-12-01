How to Watch Indiana Vs. Texas Tuesday in Maui Invitational; Game Time, TV, Point Spread

Indiana faces its first nationally ranked opponent of the early season on Tuesday when it takes on the No. 17-ranked Texas Longhorns in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational in Asheville, N.C.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Indiana's impressive victory over Providence on Monday allowed them to punch a ticket into the Maui Invitational semifinals, and the talented Texas Longhorns are waiting for them.

Texas is ranked No. 17 in the country and has an explosive team coached by Shaka Smart, who's now sporting a full head of hair for the first time in his coaching career. The Longhorns have an experienced backcourt with junior top scorer Courtney Ramey (17.0 points per game) at shooting guard and senior point guard Matt Coleman (13.5 points and 7.0 assists) leading the way.

They beat Davidson 78-76 in the first round, and survived two good looks from Davidson shooters in the final 30 seconds.

Fifteen games on Indiana's current 27-game schedule are against teams currently ranked in the top-25, so this test is great preparation for the Hoosiers. Archie Miller and his staff will catch up quickly on the Longhorns. That's tournament basketball.

Indiana and Texas have played twice before, but not in a while. Indiana lost 70-58 in November of 2000 in the Preseason NIT but won the following year 77-71 in the Great Alaskan Shootout.

FOLLOW THE LIVE BLOG HERE DURING THE GAME: CLICK HERE

There's a switch to the TV station, so listen up. Here are the particulars on Tuesday's game:

Who: Texas Longhorns (2-0, 0-0 in the Big 12) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (2-0, 0-0 in the Big Ten.

Texas Longhorns (2-0, 0-0 in the Big 12) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (2-0, 0-0 in the Big Ten. What: Semifinals of the Camping World Maui Invitational.

Semifinals of the Camping World Maui Invitational. When : 1:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Dec. 1.

: 1:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Dec. 1. Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center, Asheville, N.C.

Harrah's Cherokee Center, Asheville, N.C. Latest Line: The line has not yet been posted as of 5 a.m. ET Tuesday. On Monday, Indiana was a 2-point favorite over Providence and covered easily in the 79-58 win. Texas was a 7.5-point favorite over Davidson and won 78-76, but did not cover.

The line has not yet been posted as of 5 a.m. ET Tuesday. On Monday, Indiana was a 2-point favorite over Providence and covered easily in the 79-58 win. Texas was a 7.5-point favorite over Davidson and won 78-76, but did not cover. Poll rankings: Texas is ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press top-25 poll. Indiana is receiving votes in both polls and would be ranked No. 30 in the Associated Press poll and No. 34 in the Coaches Poll.

Texas is ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press top-25 poll. Indiana is receiving votes in both polls and would be ranked No. 30 in the Associated Press poll and No. 34 in the Coaches Poll. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana jumped 11 spots after Monday's win and is now No. 14 in the rankings. Texas is ranked No. 9.

Indiana jumped 11 spots after Monday's win and is now No. 14 in the rankings. Texas is ranked No. 9. TV: ESPN

ESPN Announcers: Jason Benetti (good) and Bill Walton (awful)

Jason Benetti (good) and Bill Walton (awful) Radio: Indiana Radio Network

Indiana Radio Network Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr, Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr, Joe Smith Streaming: IUHoosiers.com/broadcast

IUHoosiers.com/broadcast Other Maui games on Tuesday: North Carolina vs. Stanford, 4 p.m. ET; Providence vs. Davidson, 7 p.m. ET; UNLV vs. Alabama, 9:30 p.m. ET

Here are three things I want to see from the Hoosiers on Wednesday:

1. Hit some three-pointers

Texas is long and athletic on defense, so it's going to be important for Indiana to be better from three-point range to help spread them out. The Hoosiers haven't been particularly good in that category so far — just 30.4 percent through two games — but senior Al Durham did get hot in the second half Monday, knocking down three long balls.

Indiana is getting plenty of good looks from out there, but they need to knock them down in this game, which should be high-scoring.

2. Bonus points on offensive rebounds

Indiana had 15 offensive rebounds against Providence and got a lot of second-chance points because of it. Race Thompson, who had a career day, had eight offensive boards himself as part of a 22-point, 13-rebound night.

Easy points are always a bonus, and more of the same from Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis will help a lot here too against the Longhorns. Holding their own on the boards is going to be a point of emphasis all season for the Hoosiers, and it's no different in this game.

3. Keep pushing the ball upcourt

By moving to a three-guard set, Indiana coach Archie Miller wants to play faster and get up and down the floor more often. Texas likes to play that way, too, so this is a good game to answer speed with speed.

Indiana has plenty of ballhandlers for the first time in the Miller era, so pace can be an issue to take advantage of. All of Indiana's guards are quick, and they make good decisions most of the time on the break. If we see a lot of that on Tuesday, this should be a wildly entertaining game.