LIVE BLOG: Updates From Indiana's Game Against Providence in Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas – Indiana and Providence have one last chance to pick up a win in the Bahamas Friday at 11 a.m. ET in the Battle 4 Atlantis seventh-place game.
Indiana entered the tournament with a 4-0 record and ranked No. 14 in the nation, but it suffered an 89-61 loss to Louisville Wednesday and an 89-73 loss to Gonzaga Thursday. Providence had a 5-0 record before losing 79-77 to Oklahoma and 69-58 to Davidson.
Welcome to our live blog, where we'll share updates, highlights, stats and thoughts on the game live from the Imperial Ballroom.
1H 11:54 – Indiana is on a 7-0 run and leads Providence 20-13 at the under-12 timeout. Strong take from Tucker to the basket, but his layup rimmed out. Hatton was there for the offensive rebound and put-back. Sure looked like Rice got fouled at the rim just before the timeout, but no call. Providence hasn't scored in 2:23. More balanced scoring from the Hoosiers today, with six players scoring already.
1H 13:12 – Galloway missed a good look at a 3-pointer in the corner, but Mgbako came up with the loose ball and took it right at the Providence defense for an and-one. Bryson Tucker subbed in for Galloway after the free throw. Hatton subbed in for Ballo shortly after. Rice's mid-range jumper gave the Hoosiers an 18-13 lead.
1H 14:36 – Galloway knocks down a 3-pointer from the left wing, assisted by Rice in transition. Rice dumped it inside to Reneau on the following possession, and he was called for an offensive foul trying to create space inside. Luke Goode subs in for Reneau. IU leads 13-10.
1H 15:45 – Providence leads Indiana 10-8 at the under-16 timeout. Indiana is getting everything inside early against a Providence lineup with four players 6-foot-6 or smaller. But that dynamic has also worked against IU, as Ballo got switched onto Pierre and allowed a 3-pointer.
1H 18:34 – Good pass from Trey Galloway inside to Malik Reneau on a baseline cut to open the scoring. After a defensive stop, Reneau beat the Friars down the court and Rice delivered a long pass to him in stride for a layup. Providence answers with a 3-pointer from Cardet. IU leads 4-3.
10:58 a.m. – Providence starts four guards, which creates some mismatches against Indiana's front line of Mackenzie Mgbako, Malik Reneau and Oumar Ballo, who are each 6-foot-9 or taller. It could play out in Providence's favor, as they'll have a quicker lineup. But Indiana should be able to score inside more easily and rebound, but that wasn't the case yesterday against Gonzaga.
10:39 a.m. – Kanaan Carlyle is out today, so Indiana goes with a starting lineup of Myles Rice, Trey Galloway, Mackenzie Mgbako, Malik Reneau and Oumar Ballo. Providence starters: Bensley Joseph, Wesley Cardet, Jayden Pierre, Corey Floyd Jr., Oswin Erhunmwunse.
10:15 a.m. – Kanaan Carlyle was listed questionable for today's game, but he will not play. He was in sweatpants on the bench as Indiana warmed up. Jakai Newton also remains out. Gabe Cupps was listed questionable too, but he was in uniform for warmups and appears available for Friday's game.
