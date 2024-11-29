How To Watch Indiana Against Providence in Battle 4 Atlantis 7th-Place Game
PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas – Indiana and Providence have one last chance to salvage a win Friday in the Battle 4 Atlantis seventh-place game. The loser will head home as the member of the eight-team tournament to go winless in the three-game stretch.
Indiana entered the tournament with a 4-0 record and ranked No. 14 in the nation, but it suffered an 89-61 loss to Louisville Wednesday and an 89-73 loss to Gonzaga Thursday. Providence had a 5-0 record before losing 79-77 to Oklahoma and 69-58 to Davidson.
How to watch Indiana vs. Providence
- Who: No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (4-2) vs. Providence Friars (5-2)
- What: Battle 4 Atlantis seventh-place game.
- When: Friday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Imperial Ballroom in Paradise Island, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN2
- Announcers: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (analyst)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates)
- Radio announcers: Austin Render (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Point spread: Will update when available.
- Recent results: Indiana lost 89-61 to Louisville Wednesday and 89-73 to Gonzaga Thursday. Providence lost 79-77 to Oklahoma Wednesday and 69-58 to Davidson Thursday.
- Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 4-0 at home, 0-0 on the road and 0-2 at neutral sites. Providence is 5-0 at home, 0-0 on the road and 0-2 at neutral sites.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Providence went 21-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big East with a 10-10 conference record. The Friars lost to Boston College in the first round of the NIT.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 2-0. The Hoosiers defeated the Friars 79-58 in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Nov. 30, 2020, which was played in Asheville, N.C. due to COVID-19. Race Thompson had 22 points and 13 rebounds. Indiana also defeated Providence 97-79 in the third-place game of the 1973 NCAA Tournament, behind 21 points an 14 rebounds from Steve Downing.
Bart Torvik rankings
Projected score: Indiana 72, Providence 67. Torvik gives the Hoosiers a 68% chance of victory.
Indiana Hoosiers
- Overall: 47
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 55
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 51
- Strength of schedule: 53
Providence Friars
- Overall: 97
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 60
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 151
- Strength of schedule: 307
Meet the coaches
- Kim English, Providence: English is in his second season at Providence with a 26-16 overall record and a 10-10 mark in Big East play. English, 36, is in his fourth year as a head coach, following a two-year run at George Mason, where he had a 34-29 record. He was previously an assistant coach at Tennessee, Colorado and Tulsa. English played at Missouri from 2008-12 and was a two-time third-team All-Big 12 player. He was the 44th overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in the 2012 NBA Draft.
- Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 67-42 overall record and a 31-29 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
