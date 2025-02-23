LIVE BLOG: Updates From Indiana Basketball Game Against Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One of college basketball's best rivalries takes center stage at 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as Indiana (15-11, 6-9) hosts No. 13 Purdue (19-8, 11-5).
Purdue won the first leg of the rivalry series 81-76 on Jan. 31 at Mackey Arena behind 24 points from Braden Smith and 23 points from Trey Kaufman-Renn. Mackenzie Mgbako led the Hoosiers with 25 points, but Indiana failed to execute in the final seconds of a back-and-forth game.
Entering Sunday's game, Indiana had its longest break of the season after a 72-68 home loss to UCLA on Feb. 14. Purdue has lost three games in a row for the first time since the 2020 season, falling to Michigan State, Wisconsin and Michigan.
Welcome to our live blog, where we'll share updates, highlights stats and thoughts on the game as the action unfolds.
1H 17:10 – Foul called on Anthony Leal after he and Caleb Furst fell below the basket. On the replay, it appeared Furst briefly grabbed Leal's arm on the ground, and their legs got tangled up. They're reviewing it. After review, no foul was called on either player.
1H 18:01 – After a defensive stop on the first possession, Luke Goode and Myles Rice weren't on the same page on the in-bounds pass. Cox jumped the pass and made a layup. Things like that just can't happen to start the game. Galloway tied it up 2-2 with a floater, and Leal airballed a 3-pointer on IU's second possession.
1:15 p.m. – A couple changes to the Indiana starting lineup. Woodson's going with Myles Rice, Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal, Luke Goode and Malik Reneau. Of note, Mackenzie Mgbako and Oumar Ballo weren't listed out or questionable on the availability report, but they'll come off the bench if available. Something to monitor. Purdue's going with Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, C.J. Cox, Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn to start.
10:30 a.m. – As expected, Indiana listed Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton out for Sunday's game. They've been out indefinitely and have only played four games this season. Purdue did not list any players out.
