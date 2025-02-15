LIVE BLOG: Updates From Indiana Basketball Game Against UCLA
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After picking up its biggest win of the season Tuesday at No. 11 Michigan State, Indiana (15-10, 6-8) returns to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Friday for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff against UCLA (18-7, 9-5).
In their sixth season under coach Mick Cronin, the Bruins won seven straight games in the heart of Big Ten play before losing 83-78 Tuesday at Illinois. UCLA is led in scoring by 6-foot-9 forward Tyler Bilodeau, who averages 14.3 points per game.
Welcome to our live blog for Friday's game between the Hoosiers and Bruins, where we'll share updates, highlights, stats and thoughts on the game.
5 p.m. – No surprises on the Big Ten availability report for Indiana and UCLA. As expected, second-year guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton remain out indefinitely. They've only played four games all year. For UCLA, Evan Manjikian and Devin Williams are out for UCLA and haven't played all year.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana is back on national TV on Friday night, taking on UCLA at Assembly Hall. Here's how to watch, with game time, announcers and a good look at the matchup. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: UCLA, just outside the top 25, comes to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday night. CLICK HERE
- CASE FOR MICK CRONIN: Could UCLA coach Mick Cronin come to Indiana? Hoosiers fans will get an up-close look at him on Friday. CLICK HERE.