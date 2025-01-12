LIVE BLOG: Updates From Indiana Basketball's Game At Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers look to continue their winning ways with a road game against Iowa at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Indiana has won five straight games, including three in Big Ten play, to improve to 13-3 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers snapped a four-game losing streak against Iowa last season, but Woodson has not won at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in two tries. Coach Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes enter Saturday's game with an 11-4 overall record and a 2-2 run in Big Ten play, most recently defeating Nebraska 97-87 at home in overtime.
Welcome to our live blog, where we'll share updates, highlights, stats and thoughts on the game live from Iowa City.
5:45 p.m. – While Reneau and Newton won't play tonight, it's a good sign to see both of them lightly putting up shots and dribbling around as Indiana warms up for tonight's game. They're not exerting much energy doing so, but it's good to see them at least moving around and not just sitting on the bench.
4 p.m. – Indiana junior power forward Malik Reneau remains out for today's game, along with Jakai Newton and Gabe Cupps, who are out indefinitely. Reneau suffered an apparent right knee injury against Rutgers and did not play against Penn State or USC. Luke Goode has started in his place.
