LIVE UPDATES: Indiana Basketball Faces Mega Superbet in Second Puerto Rico Exhibition
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Indiana basketball faces Serbian professional team Mega Superbet at 7 p.m. Saturday in its second of three exhibition games in Puerto Rico.
Following a 98-47 victory over Universidad de Bayamon on Wednesday, the Hoosiers spent two days of team bonding. Mega Superbet is a stronger opponent and figures to provide a better litmus test as to where Indiana stands at the end of summer.
Indiana is down three players, two of whom aren't with the team in Puerto Rico. Bosnian freshman center Andrej Acimovic is scheduling a visa appointment with the U.S. Embassy and hopes to be in Bloomington by the end of August, while junior guard Jason Drake has a lower-body injury and didn't travel.
Junior guard Nick Dorn has an undisclosed injury but traveled with the team. Dorn will not play Saturday.
Follow along with Indiana Hoosiers On SI for live updates ...
Q1, 4:00
Timeout, Indiana.
The Hoosiers trail 23-10, and a variety of lineups haven't worked. Mega Superbet is big and lanky, and it's shot the ball well through the first six minutes.
Indiana scored its first basket on a 3-pointer from senior forward Lamar Wilkerson, but the Hoosiers struggled finding their shot from long range.
Senior forward Tucker DeVries tossed a lob to senior forward Sam Alexis, who later made a turnaround fadeaway, but offense has been hard to come by.
The Hoosiers' first three substitutions were senior forward Sam Alexis in for senior forward Reed Bailey, junior guard Jasai Miles in for Wilkerson, and after Miles was called for a foul, freshman forward Trent Sisley in for Miles. Freshman guard Aleksa Ristic later entered for senior guard Conor Enright, who picked up two quick fouls.
Pregame
Indiana has the same starters: Guards Conor Enright, Lamar Wilkerson and Tayton Conerway, and forwards Tucker DeVries and Reed Bailey.
Of note for Mega Superbet, Milwaukee Bucks draft pick Bogoljub Markovic is present and in the starting lineup. Markovic competed in the summer leagie for the Bucks.
6:29 p.m.
Indiana has returned to the floor for warmups. The Hoosiers were met with applause from several fans sitting courtside, who traveled with team through the program-issued package.
6:20 p.m.
Indiana entered its locker room after stretching and warming up for roughly 45 minutes. The teams are playing with a lighter, smaller ball than usual.
5:28 p.m.
Just over an hour and a half before tipoff, Indiana arrived at Coliseo Roberto Clemente. The Hoosiers were nearly 20 minutes earlier than they were before Wednesday's tip, when they were delayed by traffic.
Senior forward Tucker DeVries was the first active Indiana player to put up shots.
