Indiana Basketball Without Center Andrej Acimovic for Puerto Rico Trip

Indiana men's basketball won't have Bosnian center Andrej Acimovic for its trip to Puerto Rico as he sorts out his visa.

Daniel Flick

Indiana basketball added Bosnian center Andrej Acimovic to its 2025-26 roster July 28.
/ FIBA Basketball
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana men's basketball will be without one of its scholarship players for its three-game series in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which spans Aug. 5-12.

Freshman center Andrej Acimovic, who signed with the Hoosiers on July 28, is still sorting through his pursuit for a visa.

Acimovic's agent, Miljan Veskovic, told Indiana Hoosiers On SI that Acimovic is trying to schedule his visit to the U.S. Embassy, the next step in the process that should end with the 6-foot-11, 225-pound Bosnian in Bloomington.

The Indianapolis Star's Zach Osterman reported Monday on X that Acimovic is "hoping to get to Bloomington later this month."

Indiana left for Puerto Rico on Monday with 12 scholarship players — all but Acimovic — to jumpstart its bonding-centric trip.

Here's the Hoosiers' on-court schedule in Puerto Rico ...

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 6, 7 p.m.: Indiana vs. Universidad de Bayamon (Puerto Rican All-Star team) inside Coliseo Guillermo Angulo

SATURDAY, AUG. 9, 7 p.m.: Indiana vs. Mega Superbet (Serbian professional team) inside Coliseo Roberto Clemente

MONDAY, AUG. 11 11:00 a.m.: Indiana vs. Mega Superbet (Serbian professional team) inside Coliseo Guillermo Angulo

Acimovic is expected to hold a developmental role in the Hoosiers' frontcourt. Seniors Reed Bailey and Sam Alexis are poised to see extensive minutes at center, while Acimovic eyes a year spent maturing his frame and skill set.

He just won't get to start it until the Hoosiers return from Puerto Rico.

Daniel Flick
DANIEL FLICK

Daniel Flick is a senior in the Indiana University Media School and previously covered IU football and men's basketball for the Indiana Daily Student. Daniel also contributes NFL Draft articles for Sports Illustrated, and before joining Indiana Hoosiers On SI, he spent three years writing about the Atlanta Falcons and traveling around the NFL landscape for On SI. Daniel is the winner of the Joan Brew Scholarship, and he will cover Indiana sports once more for the 2025-26 season.

