Indiana Basketball Without Center Andrej Acimovic for Puerto Rico Trip
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana men's basketball will be without one of its scholarship players for its three-game series in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which spans Aug. 5-12.
Freshman center Andrej Acimovic, who signed with the Hoosiers on July 28, is still sorting through his pursuit for a visa.
Acimovic's agent, Miljan Veskovic, told Indiana Hoosiers On SI that Acimovic is trying to schedule his visit to the U.S. Embassy, the next step in the process that should end with the 6-foot-11, 225-pound Bosnian in Bloomington.
The Indianapolis Star's Zach Osterman reported Monday on X that Acimovic is "hoping to get to Bloomington later this month."
Indiana left for Puerto Rico on Monday with 12 scholarship players — all but Acimovic — to jumpstart its bonding-centric trip.
Here's the Hoosiers' on-court schedule in Puerto Rico ...
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 6, 7 p.m.: Indiana vs. Universidad de Bayamon (Puerto Rican All-Star team) inside Coliseo Guillermo Angulo
SATURDAY, AUG. 9, 7 p.m.: Indiana vs. Mega Superbet (Serbian professional team) inside Coliseo Roberto Clemente
MONDAY, AUG. 11 11:00 a.m.: Indiana vs. Mega Superbet (Serbian professional team) inside Coliseo Guillermo Angulo
Acimovic is expected to hold a developmental role in the Hoosiers' frontcourt. Seniors Reed Bailey and Sam Alexis are poised to see extensive minutes at center, while Acimovic eyes a year spent maturing his frame and skill set.
He just won't get to start it until the Hoosiers return from Puerto Rico.
