Malik Reneau Listed As Out For Iowa Game On Saturday Night
IOWA CITY, Iowa - There is no change on Indiana's availability report ahead of its 8 p.m. ET game at Iowa on Saturday - not a favorable circumstance for the Hoosiers.
Indiana forward Malik Reneau is listed as out against the Hawkeyes. It will the third straight game Indiana's second-leading scorer has missed.
In effect, Reneau has missed four games. The junior injured his knee on the second possession of the game against Rutgers on Jan. 2 after he fell awkwardly on a drive to the basket by Rutgers star Ace Bailey.
Reneau averages 14.1 points for the Hoosiers, but Indiana has persevered without him. The Hoosiers are 3-0 in the games he's missed, or in the case of the Rutgers contest, barely played at all. Indiana defeated Rutgers, Penn State and Southern California without Reneau.
Oumar Ballo has stepped up his scoring in Reneau's absence and has passed Reneau as Indiana's leading scorer at 14.3 points per game.
Also listed as out for the Hoosiers are guards Jakai Newton and Gabe Cupps. The latter is expected to miss the season. The former might return later in the season.
Iowa lists freshman Cooper Koch as out.
Indiana is hoping to improve to 5-1 in the Big Ten if it can conquer the Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
