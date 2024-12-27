Meet The Opponent: Indiana Hosts Winthrop After Christmas Break
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After more than a week since its last game, Indiana returns to action Sunday against Winthrop at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
This marks the Hoosiers' last of 11 nonconference games before resuming Big Ten play on Jan. 2 for the remainder of the regular season. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.
Indiana most recently defeated Chattanooga 74-65 on Dec. 21 in Bloomington, where Mackenzie Mgbako and Malik Reneau scored a team-high 14 points apiece. Following the win, coach Mike Woodson said the team would have a few days off before resuming practice on Thursday evening. Indiana enters Sunday’s game with a 9-3 record and a desire to clean up recent defensive shortcomings.
“Definitely the defensive side is the side we need to focus on the most and keep working at that and getting better,” Reneau said after the Chattanooga game. “But I feel like this break will help us out and clear our minds and we'll come back ready to work and get ready for Big Ten play.”
Here’s a full breakdown of the Winthrop Eagles.
Key players
- F Kelton Talford: 14.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 56.3 FG%
- F K.J. Doucet: 14 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 41.7 3pt FG%
- G Kasen Harrison: 13.6 ppg, 3.3 apg, 31.8 3pt FG%
- G Nick Johnson: 11 ppg, 1.5 spg, 34.0 3pt FG%
- G Bryce Baker: 7.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 34.9 3pt FG%
- G Paul Jones III: 7.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 30.9 3pt FG%
- G Ryan Jolly: 4.6 ppg, 0.9 apg, 30.4 3pt FG%
- C Tai Hamilton: 3.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 57.7 FG%
- F Tommy Kamarad: 3.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 34.1 FG%
- F Yoro Diallo: 2.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 50.0 FG%
- G Isaiah Wilson: 1.5 ppg, 2.4 apg, 39.4 FG%
Key departures
- G Micheal Anumba: 8.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 43.2 3pt FG%
- G Sin’Cere McMahon: 8.1 ppg, 1.2 apg, 37.5 3pt FG%
- C Alex Timmeman: 7.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 52.5 FG%
- G Noah Van Bibber: 3.9 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 30.8 3pt FG%
- G Xavier McKelvy: 3.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 42.6 FG%
- F Chase Claxton: 2.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 43.9 FG%
2024-25 schedule (10-4)
- W, 125-65 vs. Piedmont
- W, 82-67 vs. Little Rock
- L, 58-52 at Virginia Tech
- W, 86-85 vs. William & Mary
- L, 89-87 vs. Georgia Southern
- W, 77-75 vs. North Carolina Central
- L, 76-61 at Louisville
- W, 87, 65 vs Long Island University
- W, 99-65 vs. Averett
- W, 86-78 at Queens
- W, 96-89 vs. Coastal Carolina
- W, 103-55 vs. Bob Jones University
- L, 82-65 at Florida State
- W, 102-97 vs. Mercer
Head coach: Mark Prosser
Prosser has a 65-45 overall record and a 32-18 record in Big South play in his fourth season at Winthrop. In Prosser’s first season, the Eagles won the Big South south division title with a 14-2 conference record, but they finished in fourth place the following two seasons. Before his head coaching stint at Winthrop, Prosser coached Western Carolina for three seasons, going 37-53 overall and 18-35 in the Southern Conference. He was also an assistant coach at Winthrop from 2012-18, following one season as Brevard College’s head coach. Previous jobs include assistant coaching positions at Wofford and Bucknell. He played at Marist from 1998-99, then became a student assistant after an injury. Prosser, 46, was born in Wheeling, W.V.
Strengths
Winthrop has benefited from continuity, which has become rare in today’s era of college basketball. Its four leading scorers from last year returned, and they’re leading the Eagles in scoring again this season, averaging double-digit points. All four are seniors in at least their second seasons at Winthrop under Prosser.
That core includes a pair of 6-foot-7 forwards, Kelton Talford and K.J. Doucet. Both are efficient scorers, shooting over 55% from the field. Talford is the team’s leading rebounder and second-leading shot blocker. He leads the Big South with 52 offensive rebounds and 101 free throw attempts. Indiana will have to keep him off the glass and foul line. Doucet can stretch the floor at 41.7% from 3-point range, creating a dynamic one-two punch in the front court.
Guards Kasen Harrison and Nick Johnson round out Winthrop’s veteran quartet. Harrison does the vast majority of scoring from 2-point range, and he’s the team’s assist leader at 3.3 per game. Johnson is fourth on the team in scoring, but he’s plenty capable at 11 points per game. He led the Eagles with 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting in their most recent win over Mercer.
As a team, Winthrop ranks 17th nationally at 87.2 points per game and plays at the nation’s fifth-fastest tempo. The Eagles lead the nation with 32.1 free throw attempts per game. nationally. Indiana has struggled to rebound the ball in a few games this year, and it faces a formidable challenge in that area Sunday against a Winthrop team that ranks 17th nationally with 41.9 rebounds per game. Winthrop also averages 8.9 steals and has an opponent turnover percentage of 21.7%, 33rd in the country, placing an emphasis on Indiana taking care of the ball.
Weaknesses
Indiana’s significant height advantage could offset the effectiveness of the 6-foot-7 duo of Talford and Doucet. Both players are having good seasons, but they haven’t faced a front court trio quite like Indiana’s 7-foot center Oumar Ballo and 6-foot-9 forwards Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako. Winthrop’s leading shot blocker is 6-foot-10 center Tai Hamilton, but he plays just 9.9 minutes per game. Lacking height and shot blockers inside, Winthrop may have to play Hamilton more than usual.
Though Winthrop is among the nation’s top-20 in scoring average, it has not been efficient. The Eagles shoot just 30.9% from 3-point range, which ranks 297th nationally. They get to the free throw line more than anyone, but they haven’t taken advantage of that as they shoot just 66.8% from the line, 302nd nationally. Baker and Jones lead the team with 30 and 25 3-pointers made, respectively, but both shoot below 35% from beyond the arc.
Season and game outlook
Winthrop was picked to finish second in the preseason Big South poll and received one first-place vote. The Eagles rank 184th overall on KenPom, ninth-best out of Indiana’s 13th opponents this season. They should be in the mix for a Big South title in Prosser’s fourth.
Indiana is predicted to win Sunday’s game 89-74 and is given a 92% chance of victory by KenPom. The Hoosiers’ defense has struggled in several games this season, and they’ll have to be sharp to slow down a fast-paced, high-scoring – though not particularly efficient – Winthrop offense. It’s a game Indiana should win comfortably in its final tune-up before facing Big Ten opponents the rest of the way.
