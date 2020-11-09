SI.com
HoosiersNow
Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dylan Wallace

Big news came out of the Big Ten basketball world today as Michigan State announced that head coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19.

Below is Izzo's statement:

"This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. Although I have some minor symptoms, I remain in good health. I've been extremely diligent for many months now, wearing my ask in public and around the office, while adhering to social distancing guidelines. I've been racking my brain, trying to figure out if there was a time where I let my guard down for just an instance. And while I haven't identified any area of exposure, what I have determined is that this shows the power of the virus. You'd be hard pressed to find a coach who's taken more precautions than I have, following all the protocols put in place by our medical team, and yet I still contracted the virus.

Technology will allow me to stay connected with my staff and our players, and I'll have plenty of time to watch film. I'll listen to our outstanding medical staff, and follow their directions and take all the steps necessary to return as soon as possible.

I appreciate the support from my family, my team and the Michigan State fan base, but if I could ask for one favor, I'd urge everyone to continue to listen to the medical experts and follow their advice. I'm proof that no one is immune, but I still believe that there are steps everyone can take to reduce their chances of contracting the virus."

EmaHD4wXIAEyVZq

Izzo will have to isolate for 10 days, per Big Ten rules.

The preseason top 25 poll from the Associated Press came out Monday, and Izzo's Spartans were ranked No. 13.

The college basketball season is slated to start Nov. 25.

Basketball

