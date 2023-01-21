Michigan State Gearing Up To Battle Another Talented Big Man at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Michigan State has played the nation's 10th hardest schedule, according to ESPN, and the bulk of those high-level opponents are led by the top forwards and centers in the country.

Here's a snapshot of the top post players Michigan State has faced in 2022-23:

Drew Timme, Gonzaga: 21.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, two-time consensus All-American, midseason Wooden Award Watchlist, scored 22 points and 13 rebounds in win over Michigan State.

21.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, two-time consensus All-American, midseason Wooden Award Watchlist, scored 22 points and 13 rebounds in win over Michigan State. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky: 17.3 ppg, 13.8 rpg, reigning National Player of the Year, SEC All-Defense, midseason Wooden Award Watchlist, scored 22 points and 18 rebounds in loss to Michigan State.

17.3 ppg, 13.8 rpg, reigning National Player of the Year, SEC All-Defense, midseason Wooden Award Watchlist, scored 22 points and 18 rebounds in loss to Michigan State. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan: 17.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg, two-time All-Big Ten second team, midseason Wooden Award Watchlist, scored 18 points and seven rebounds in loss to Michigan State.

17.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg, two-time All-Big Ten second team, midseason Wooden Award Watchlist, scored 18 points and seven rebounds in loss to Michigan State. Zach Edey, Purdue: 21.3 ppg, 13.0 rpg, midseason Wooden Award Watchlist, frontrunner for 2022-23 National Player of the Year, scored 32 points and 17 rebounds in win over Michigan State.

Add to that list Villanova's Eric Dixon, Alabama's Noah Clowney, Oregon's N'Faly Dante, Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski, Nebraska's Derrick Walker, Wisconsin's Steven Crowl, Illinois' Dain Dainja, and Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi, and Michigan State has truly had its hands full in the post on a consistent basis.

For Tom Izzo, this trend is unlike any he's seen in 28 years as head coach at Michigan State.

"There's not that many big men we have faced in a whole year, and we've faced them in a half a year," Izzo said. "And different kinds, a 7-foot-4 guy, Dickinson, then a smaller, strong guy. We've kind of faced every kind of guy you can, but the amount of big guys has not been that way up to the last couple of years."

When the Spartans travel to Assembly Hall on Sunday, they'll go up against another forward who's made a strong case for All-American status as a senior. Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.9 blocks. During Indiana's 80-65 win at Illinois on Thursday, Jackson-Davis scored 35 points on 15-for-19 shooting with nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Izzo said Indiana looked like an elite team in this road win.

A fan of Jackson-Davis dating back to his recruitment, Izzo has seen a change over the last few games from the Hoosiers, who are powered by their star forward. Jackson-Davis, a three-time All-Big Ten player, has averaged at least 18 points and eight rebounds over the last three years, but Izzo said he's playing at another level because he has developed into a "phenomenal passer" with both his right and left hands.

"He's got sick athleticism as far as blocking shots, getting rebounds, making spin moves, finishing, running the court," Izzo said. "Elite for a guy his size, and I think he's gotten bigger and stronger since last year. If I wasn't playing against him I'd be happy for him, but I'm playing against him."

Illinois coach Brad Underwood let Jackson-Davis go one-on-one against Dain Dainja and Coleman Hawkins, a puzzling decision that kept the Illini uncompetitive for most fo the night. It would be surprising to see Izzo employ this strategy on Sunday, as most teams have thrown constant double and triple-teams at Jackson-Davis throughout the season.

Drawing the assignment on Jackson-Davis to start will be 6-foot-9 Mady Sissoko, whose role has taken a significant jump in year three at Michigan State. Sissoko played about five minutes per game across 55 appearances as a freshman and sophomore, but he's started all 19 contests this year. Playing 22.1 minutes per game, Sissoko averages 5.6 points and 6.9 rebounds on 58.8 percent shooting.

Izzo said Sissoko has surpassed expectations this season, and he's also been encouraged by a pair of freshman forwards coming off the bench. Helping Sissoko guard Jackson-Davis on Sunday will be 6-foot-9 Jaxon Kohler and 6-foot-11 Carson Cooper, who have seen more action after the 6-foot-8 Malik Hall's injury.

Kohler plays 11.9 minutes per game, and he had his best performance of the season on Thursday at Rutgers, scoring 12 points and 11 rebounds. Cooper added six points and four rebounds in 12 minutes at Illinois on Jan. 13. Michigan State also starts 6-foot-9 senior Joey Hauser, who plays on the perimeter but still has the ability to mix it up in the paint. Hauser averages 13.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and shoots 41.2 percent from 3 on a team-high 85 attempts.

With double teams and a rotation of players down low, Izzo knows it will be a group effort to slow down Jackson-Davis, but he's hoping past experience will help prepare his team.

"I think what's cool is I think we're probably going to need all three, and at least we have a little stronger sense going in," Izzo said. "The problem with Trayce is he's just so athletic. I mean we'd have to put Jaden [Akins] on him and grow a foot and add 30 or 40 or 50 pounds, that's how athletic he is ... I think our guys are more ready than they've been. Next week they'll be more ready, two weeks, and they're just growing now."

Following a pair of crucial wins, Indiana returns to the comfort of Assembly Hall, which should be packed and ready to roar on Sunday. Izzo said playing at Wisconsin and Illinois this year was good experience for his team, and he'll also pump in crowd noise during practice in preparation.

"Especially after that win [on Thursday], I think that place will be rocking like no other," Izzo said. "And that's the beauty of the Big Ten."

