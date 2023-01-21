How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Michigan State on Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – What a difference a week can make.

Indiana was tied for last place in the Big Ten following a three-game losing streak with narrow defeats against Iowa and Northwestern and a blowout loss at Penn State on Jan. 11. But with their backs against the wall, Indiana's defense suffocated Wisconsin in a 63-45 win at home to get back on track. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers continued that momentum with their first Big Ten road win of the season, dismantling Illinois 80-65 behind an All-American performance from Trayce Jackson-Davis with 35 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Indiana returns home to Assembly Hall for what is now shaping up to be a massive conference showdown. Michigan State enters the game tied for second in the Big Ten, while the Hoosiers aim to return to .500 in conference play.

''You take it one game at a time and prepare one game at a time," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "You try to get them to buy in to what you want done from the defensive standpoint, because that's what is going to set the tone the rest of the way in the Big Ten. I think anybody can be beat in the Big Ten. You've just got to come ready to play and be committed to play 40 minutes.''

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan State Spartans

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (12-6, 3-4) vs. Michigan State Spartans (13-6, 5-3)

Will update when available. Associated Press poll: Indiana is outside the top 25 for the second consecutive week after appearing in the first nine polls. Michigan State received 29 votes in this week's poll. The Spartans dropped out of the top 25 in early December after consecutive losses to Northwestern and Notre Dame.

Indiana is No. 20 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Saturday afternoon. The Hoosiers are No. 42 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 25 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Michigan State is ranked No. 35 overall, No. 34 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 56 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Season projections: As of Saturday, Indiana has the eighth-best odds to win the Big Ten regular season title at plus-6000. Indiana is plus-2200 to reach the Final Four and plus-8000 to win the National Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana won 80-65 at Illinois on Thursday, defeated Wisconsin 63-45 on Saturday and lost 85-66 at Penn State on Jan 11. Michigan State beat Rutgers 70-57 on Thursday, lost 64-63 to Purdue on Monday and lost 75-65 at Illinois on Jan. 13. Last season's records: Indiana went 21-14 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten play, 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten, defeated Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four and lost to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64. Michigan State went 23-13 overall, 11-9 in Big Ten play, 12-3 at home, 5-6 on the road and 6-4 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Spartans finished seventh in the Big Ten and lost to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament championship. Michigan State earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to Duke in the Round of 32.

Indiana leads the all-time series 71-58, but Michigan State has won the last three contests and holds a 6-4 advantage in the last 10 meetings. Indiana's most recent win over Michigan State was on Jan. 23, 2020 at Assembly Hall when Joey Brunk led the Hoosiers with 14 points and six rebounds. Indiana coach Mike Woodson averaged 21.4 points in eight career games against Michigan State. Last meeting: In their lone matchup of the 2021-22 season, Michigan State defeated Indiana 76-61 on Feb. 12, 2022. Michigan State's Malik Hall and Tyson Walker both scored double-digit points off the bench, and A.J. Hoggard added 14 points and eight assists. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 17 points and Race Thompson scored 14 points with 13 rebounds, but the Hoosiers shot 33.9 percent as a team.

Leading scorers

Indiana Hoosiers

F Trayce Jackson-Davis: 18.6 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2.9 bpg



G Jalen Hood-Schifino: 13.2 ppg, 4.5 apg, 4.3 rpg, 44.0 3-point FG pct



F Miller Kopp: 8.3 ppg, 45.8 3-point FG pct

Michigan State Spartans

G Tyson Walker: 14.6 ppg, 2.6 apg, 42.2 3-point FG pct



F Joey Hauser: 13.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 41.2 3-point FG pct



G A.J. Hoggard: 12.7 ppg, 6.3 apg, 30.4 3-point FG pct

Meet the coaches

Tom Izzo, Michigan State: In his 28th season at Michigan State, Izzo is 679–273 overall and 327–155 in Big Ten play. After missing the NCAA Tournament in his first two seasons, Izzo and the Spartans have qualified for the last 24 NCAA Tournaments. Izzo won the National Championship in 2000 and has taken the Spartans to eight Final Fours with 10 Big Ten regular season titles. He was inducted to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. Before earning the head coaching position in 1995, Izzo was an assistant coach at Michigan State from 1983-95 under Jud Heathcote. Izzo began his coaching career in 1977 at Ishpeming High School before serving as an assistant coach at Northern Michigan, his alma mater, from 1979-83.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) drives the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Sencire Harris (1) during the second half at State Farm Center. Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Three things to watch in Indiana vs. Michigan State

1. Guard play

Like most Tom Izzo teams of the past, Michigan State leans on veteran guards. Senior Tyson Walker has been the go-to scorer in clutch moments, while junior A.J. Hoggard is second in the Big Ten dishing out 6.3 assists per game. This sets up an intriguing matchup with the young but talented freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino, who has elevated his game since point guard Xavier Johnson's foot injury. In seven games without Johnson, the 6-foot-6 Hood-Schifino is averaging 18.0 points, 4.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent overall and 53.8 percent on 3-point attempts. Hood-Schifino's biggest flaw has been 3.1 turnovers per game.

2. Tom Izzo's approach to Trayce Jackson-Davis

It was surprising to see Illinois coach Brad Underwood let Dain Dainja, Coleman Hawkins and others guard Trayce Jackson-Davis one-on-one for the majority of Thursday's game. That's been an extremely rare coaching decision against Jackson-Davis – who's faced double and triple-teams all year – and it turned out to be a disaster for the Illini. After Jackson-Davis' 35-point game, expect Izzo to bring heavier pressure on him in the post on Sunday.

Mady Sissoko, a 6-foot-9 junior, will start on Jackson-Davis, and Michigan State brings 6-foot-9 Jaxon Kohler and 6-foot-11 Carson Cooper off the bench. Indiana will need Miller Kopp, a 45.8 percent 3-point shooter, Jalen Hood-Schifino (44.0), Tamar Bates (38.1) and others to knock down outside shots when Jackson-Davis is forced to kick the ball out.

3. Indiana's revitalized defense

During its three-game losing streak, Indiana often looked lost and confused on the defensive end. The Hoosiers allowed 84-plus points in three straight games against Iowa, Northwestern and Penn State. Mike Woodson wants defense to be Indiana's backbone, and the Hoosiers have completely flipped the script in their last two wins. Wisconsin mustered just 45 points on 32.1 percent shooting, and Illinois was held to 65 points on 38.7 percent shooting.

